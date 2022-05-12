Ecolean Rated in Top 1% in Sustainability by EcoVadis

EcoVadis, a global sustainability ratings provider, evaluates 90,000 companies from over 200 industries and 160 countries annually.

“We use the annual EcoVadis sustainability ratings to get an independent assessment on the work we are doing and to be able to benchmark our sustainability performance with other companies,” says Anna Palminger, Sustainability Director, Ecolean Group. “It is with great pride that we are yet again acknowledged in the top 1 percent globally in sustainability.”

The EcoVadis assessment indicates the areas in which each company achieves high scores as well as areas in which their sustainability performance can be improved and serves as a good tool to indicate what can be reinforced. “The EcoVadis assessment is a valuable way for us to help identify areas where we can strengthen our governance and performance even further, and also provides an incentive to further improve our work,” says Palminger. “The evaluation has been very helpful as we are now setting a series of 2030 sustainability targets, which we will soon launch.”

Ecolean believes that the global packaging industry needs to adapt to changing customer and consumer behavior and their increasing demands for sustainable alternatives. Its lightweight packages allow brand owners to reduce both costs and environmental impact while maintaining the structural integrity and safety of their products.

“In the same way you want to compare one package’s impact to another, naturally you would want to compare your suppliers’ or partners’ complete sustainability profile, not just the products,” says Palminger. “Since EcoVadis is commonly used and the number of companies assessed is growing each year, this serves as a good tool for benchmarking.”



