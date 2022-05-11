PAC Machinery to Exhibit at EXPO PACK México

PAC Machinery’s Rollbag R785 automatic bagger is ideal for businesses in the medical, parts packaging, and e-commerce industry including manufacturers that are located in Mexico and need packaging solutions. This system is a unique, all-electric, dependable, tabletop automatic poly bagger multi-shift packaging solution that can operate at a rate of up to 40 bags/min. It can accommodate bags on a roll up to 12 in x 20 in. and creates hermetic seals up to 5 mil thick.

PAC’s team will also be available to discuss its range of our packaging solutions – impulse sealers, vacuum sealers, shrink systems, and flow wrappers.

With rising costs and supply chain delays of China-produced goods since the Covid pandemic started, U.S. manufacturers are looking to Mexico for alternative solutions to shorter delivery times and more operational control of the production and shipping of products.

“These are the reasons we feel that this is a great time to spend time in Mexico promoting our packaging solutions said Greg Berguig, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at PAC Machinery. This should be a well-attended show for companies looking for equipment to package their goods, and there has been a trend this year of serious buyers from the shows we have attended,” Berguig said.



