Bradman Lake Ltd. Receives The Queen's Award for Enterprise

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is the highest and most prestigious award a British business can receive and is a globally recognized seal of royal approval.

The awards are given for outstanding achievement by a UK business in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this extremely prestigious award" said John Marlee, Bradman Lake Managing Director.

“The Queen’s Award affirms our commitment to continuous product innovation to meet the demands of today's fast-moving consumer markets worldwide and to our close relationships with our multi-national customers."

"Congratulations and thank you to all our employees, everyone within the organization has had a part to play."

"Thanks also go to Langley Holdings, our parent company, who have supported Bradman Lake since acquiring the business in 2007. We have come a long way together.”