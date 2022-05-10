Kevin Mauger, NCC Automated Systems, Named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist

According to Ernst & Young LLP, Mauger was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria—entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact—among other core contributions and attributes.

NCC Automated Systems
May 10th, 2022
Kevin Mauger Ncc

I’m honored to be recognized as a finalist amongst such an impressive group of peers,” said Mauger. “And would like to thank all of those who have helped make the success of NCC over the years possible.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 23. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.


Amcorwebsite
Amcor Launches Lift-Off Initiative for Innovative Start-ups
Amcor’s Lift-Off is an open-call initiative aimed at supporting seed stage start-ups focused on innovative packaging solutions and related technologies. Winners will receive $250,000 as well as operational guidance, to take their ideas to the next level.
May 10th, 2022
Tb Cbc Logo Hires
TricorBraun Acquires UK-Based Continental Bottle Co. and Dibro
TricorBraun acquired Continental Bottle Co., Ltd., a UK glass packaging provider, and its affiliate, UK glass decorator DiBro Ltd. The acquisitions will expand TricorBraun’s European presence.
May 9th, 2022
Mespack Athena
Mespack to Host Exhibit of Flexible Packaging Innovations
On May 10th, Mespack will host an event at its facilities in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda to welcome those attending the Plastic Pouches event organized by AMI and sponsored by Mespack, which will be held May 10-12.
May 6th, 2022
Polypack
Unpacking Machine
Polypack introduces the Unwrapper unpacking machine designed to remove shrink film from corrugated trays.
May 6th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Newtec
Weigher for Processed Food Products
Newtec’s 2008PCM Mini Weigher is designed for accurate, high-speed weighing of a variety of processed food products such as fresh and dried fruit, snacks, and frozen foods.
May 6th, 2022
Celebrating the first Factory Acceptance Test is, from left to right: Ryan Schumacher, SOMIC Packaging’s East coast sales manager; Jason Unanue, project manager and Disney Arrubla, Engineering Director for GOYA Foods; SOMIC Packaging CEO Peter Fox; Lukas Ruhland, SOMIC’s Installations manager; and Benedikt Englbrechtinger, SOMIC’s Manufacturing Ramp-Up manager.
SOMIC Packaging Completes First U.S. Factory Acceptance Test
SOMIC Packaging representatives conducted the first Factory Acceptance Test of a retail-ready packaging machine in North America at GOYA Foods.
May 6th, 2022
A New Earth Project Logo
Atlantic Packaging Leads Sustainable Packaging Coalition, A New Earth Project
The initiative, which includes an online catalog of sustainable packaging, connects the surf and outdoor community with the global supply chain to create solutions for a healthy planet.
May 5th, 2022
Unknown
Sidel Receives Certification for its Vocational Training Programs
Sidel received French Qualiopi Certification for its global training methodology, reinforcing its commitment to provide additional value to customers through long-term support programs.
May 5th, 2022
Flenex Fw
Creation Reprographics Signs Agreement to Supply Fujifilm’s Flenex FW Flexo Plates
Creation Reprographics, a dedicated prepress partner to packaging and label printers, signed a four-year deal to supply Fujifilm’s Flenex FW sustainably focused water-washable flexo plates.
May 5th, 2022
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Protect your personnel, product, and equipment. Engineered-to-application bulk bag dischargers from NBE, with enclosed dust recovery, keep material in the product stream and throughput at its peak.
May 1st, 2022
Pr Bwfs Frank Promotion 050422 Final Web 3
Chris Frank Named Vice President, Operations for BW Flexible Systems
As a member of BW Flexible Systems’ executive leadership team, Frank will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and field service teams across the company’s global locations.
May 4th, 2022
Pneumatic Scale
Rotary Counter-pressure Filler
Pneumatic Scale Angelus introduces the CB100C rotary counter-pressure filler featuring a 12-head rotary filling turret design, coupled with a dual-station seamer, to allow craft beverage producers to increase their throughput to more than 100 cans/min.
May 4th, 2022
Germersheim Details 23
Smurfit Kappa UK Acquires Atlas Packaging
Smurfit Kappa UK Limited, a manufacturer of paper-based packaging products acquired Atlas Packaging, an independent corrugated packaging provider.
May 3rd, 2022
Killer Browning Product Turner Multi Conveyor High Res
Conveyor Exceeds Customer’s Expectations
Katherine Yates, Operations Manager and Matt Tye, Packaging Operations Manager at The Killer Brownie® Company discuss their satisfaction with the equipment Multi-Conveyor recently installed at their facility.
May 3rd, 2022
Njm Coolvacuum Lyo Compact
NJM Freeze-drying Equipment Includes Variety of Lyophilization Solutions
Is built for pharmaceutical and biotech R&D, scale-up, and commercial lines
May 3rd, 2022
Bf3cf1a9 2882 49d8 B11e 63d24f13ed5e
Tripack LLC to Open Manufacturing Facility in Florida
In response to the growing demand for decorated aluminum cans in the beverage industry, Tripack announces plans to open a third manufacturing facility in Lakeland, Fla., that will have over 30,000 sq ft and space for multiple packaging lines.
May 3rd, 2022
Scott Beamer
TricorBraun Appoints Senior Leadership Roles
TricorBraun named Scott Beamer Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Declan McCarthy, who has been appointed President, TricorBraun Europe. Both report to President and CEO Court Carruthers.
May 2nd, 2022
Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics Teams with Quest, Ossid to Develop a Robotic Handling/Packaging Solution for Primary Food Packaging
Soft Robotics teamed with Quest and Ossid to offer a robotic handling and packaging solution to the food industry powered by Soft Robotics' mGripAI™ technology.
May 2nd, 2022
Sergio Carrillo Material Transfer
Sergio Carrillo Named Director of Sales for Material Transfer & Storage
In this role, Carrillo will be responsible for sales team leadership, strategic business planning and process oversite, and new market identification and development.
Apr 29th, 2022
Cabot Logo2x
Cabot Corp. to Expand Inkjet Facility
Cabot Corp. will expand its inkjet manufacturing facility in Haverhill, Mass. with the addition of a new production line to support its growth in digital printing applications.
Apr 29th, 2022
Prismiq Graphic For Businesswire
SEE Launches Digital Packaging Brand prismiq™
Sealed Air’s prismiq is a digital packaging brand with a portfolio of solutions for design services, digital printing, and smart packaging.
Apr 28th, 2022
Festo
Decentralized I/O
Festo’s CPX-AP-I decentralized I/O reduces wiring and shorten pneumatic tube runs, resulting in easier and faster installation of components and a clean, streamlined looking packaging line.
Apr 28th, 2022
Wipotec Tqs Hc A Checkweigher & Serialization Unit
Wipotec-OCS Showcasing Format-Agnostic Checkweigher & Serialization Unit
Utilizing company’s EMFR weigh cells, the TQS HC-A unit, which will be on display at INTERPHEX, provides quality control and serialization for an array of carton shapes and sizes.
Apr 27th, 2022
Signode
Electric Stretch Wrapper
Signode’s Multi FleX1 features an electrically operated stretch frame and film handling system and is capable of wrapping more than 200 loads/hr. The smaller footprint maximizes production floor space and be placed closer to a facility’s perimeter.
Apr 27th, 2022
Morrison L Support B
Morrison Container Handling Launches Preventative Maintenance Agreements
Morrison Container Handling Solutions is expanding its Support Built In® with the launch of Preventative Maintenance Agreements.
Apr 27th, 2022
Markem
Continuous Inkjet Printer
Markem-Imaje launches the 9750 continuous inkjet printer featuring traceability coding including text messages up to five lines, logos, and high resolution 1D and 2D codes designed for a variety of packaging applications.
Apr 27th, 2022
Andy Staib, Owner & CEO of DWS Printing & Packaging
DWS Discusses Hybrid Printing Labels and Shrink Sleeves with Domino
DWS Printing & Packaging discusses why it uses Domino’s hybrid press for labels and shrink sleeves to power its MPS EF SYMJET.
Apr 27th, 2022
Antares Vision Group All In One Machine
Antares Vision Group Inspection Machines Have Wide-ranging Technologies
Feature full array of inspection controls
Apr 26th, 2022
Digital Print For Packaging Us
Gain Digital Print, E-comm, and Supply Chain Insight at DPP
Apr 26th, 2022
Essentra Image
Essentra Packaging, Advanced Material Development Announce Smart Packaging Collaboration
Essentra Packaging and Advanced Materials Development (AMD) are developing a new generation of time temperature indicators, an accurate and cost effective smart packaging technology for the pharmaceutical sector.
Apr 26th, 2022