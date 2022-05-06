Mespack to Host Exhibit of Flexible Packaging Innovations

The visit will consist of a guided tour through the production plants accompanied by a series of outstanding corners on recent innovations that Mespack has co-created with customers and partners from the flexible packaging sector, such as Amcor, Dow, Hoffer, Menshen, and ProAmpac.

Through these corners, attendees will have the opportunity to directly learn about the largest equipment portfolio in the flexible packaging industry, as well as Mespack’s state-of-the-art developments, the digital platform Mespack Athena (shown), customized and integrated turnkey solutions, and everything of which Mespack is capable.

Attendees will learn about Mespack’s equipment manufacturing process that has the highest quality standards and factory acceptance testing. Moreover, visitors will gain insight into a project co-created with one of Mespack’s spout packaging partners, Hoffer, with which it developed the HF Series, machines that horizontally fill the spout and allow for the efficient filling of pre-made spouted pouches. As a result of this platform, Mespack is able to deliver 100% recyclable mono-polymer hot-filled spouted pouches that feature Hoffer’s Trust-T-Lok™ fitment.

During the visit, attendees will have the opportunity to fully discover Mespack Athena, a new digital platform, which is designed to work with every Mespack machine s . With this platform, Mespack is able to support customers through a data analysis with transparent production dashboards, thus increasing the productivity of their facilities. With the objective of developing predictive maintenance, we will provide better knowledge of the machine and how it operates. A benefit of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) is being able to incorporate sensors that give explicit details regarding the machine's performance under various circumstances, thus providing a more profound level of knowledge that was previously unobtainable.

In regard to recyclable materials, Dow, Menshen, and Amcor, will collaborate as well with two exhibits. In both, attendees will become more knowledgeable about working under the philosophy of Open Innovation and the manner in which it allows Mespack to achieve more for the flexible packaging industry and for its customers.

Amcor will present its AmLite HeatFlex recycle-ready pouch for retort application. Simultaneously, it will be conveyed how both companies accompany their customers on the path to recyclable flexible solutions, hence acquiring knowledge regarding various material structures and equipment that are fully adapted to recycle-ready materials. In connection with the Mespack Innovation Centre (MIC), the attendees will see how Mespack industrializes and applies the technology developed at the MIC to the equipment with the objective of optimizing and improving them for use with sustainable caps and films. They will learn how Elmedur sealing jaws, bottom jaw cooling with triple point pointer or air cooling on sealing station can help with the use of recycables structures.

Dow and Menshen will share a exhibit with Mespack, at the Mespack Innovation Center, displaying a wide variety of machines (vertical, horizontal, water-soluble pods, and end-of-line equipment). Customers will learn more about the recyclable stand-up spouted pouch developed together by Dow and Menshen as well as the manner in which Mespack technology is adapted to operate with customized polyethylene resins and the Menshen spout. In this sense, Mespack will explain what and how it is leading the transition towards to sustainable packaging doing weekly tests for our customers and partners and apply all this I+D developments into our current portfolio.

ProAmpac will hve an exhibit together with Mespack focused on the co-creation of innovative machinery for state-of-the-art packaging solutions and projects with the Mespack Team's expertise, together with the most talented technical experts in the flexible packaging Industry, as well as well-known CPG brands. Furthermore, exploring the challenge s of changing from rigid to flexible to reduce packaging and improve functionality. This is complemented with innovative Mespack projects that will be explained and shared with attendees.

Mespack belongs to the Duravant Group and will have an exhibit that focuses on explaining Duravant’s equipment solutions and integration capabilities throughout its food processing, packaging, and material handling sectors.

Also, as part of the event’s agenda at the World Trade Centre, Mespack’s Managing Director, Guillem Clofent, will co-host a conference with other speakers from reputable companies of the industry, such as Dow, Mondi, and ProAmpac.

A tour of Mespack’s factory and participation in the exhibits, will give visitors the opportunity to meet Mespack and discover how its solutions can support their projects and needs. During the visit, attendees will be able to question experts, interact with Mespack’s machinery and team, view demonstrations, as well as hear success stories.



