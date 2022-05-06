PCMC Hosts Ribbon-cutting Event for its Packaging Innovation Center

On April 26, Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, welcomed 70-plus customers, suppliers, and area supporters to its new Packaging Innovation Center for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tour, and overview presentation.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Paper Converting Machine Co.
May 6th, 2022
Pr Pcmc Innovation Center

Located at PCMC’s headquarters in Green Bay, this facility—focused on the printing and packaging industries—will serve as a resource for training, demonstrations, and industry trials, along with research and development opportunities. The new center features the latest equipment for plate mounting, anilox roll laser cleaning, and central impression and inline flexographic printing.

“We’re launching this unique experience center with flexographic central impression and inline printing capabilities, and will soon be adding digital printing, lamination, and bag and pouch converting equipment,” said Rodney Pennings, PCMC’s Director of Sales–Printing, Coating and Laminating. “We’re very grateful to our industry partners for contributing their equipment, knowledge and experience, so we can share the latest innovations in flexographic printing and bag converting.”

PCMC’s current partners at the center include 3M, All Printing Resources Inc., AV Flexologic, Clean Planet, Fox Valley Flexo Services, Harper Corporation of America, Interflex Laser Engravers, INX International Ink Co., Miraclon, Rossini s.p.a., Sandon Global, tesa SE, Wikoff Color Corporation, and XSYS, in addition to Hudson-Sharp, which is part of PCMC. In the future, PCMC will seek to expand the center’s capabilities by collaborating with additional innovative companies serving the flexographic printing industry.

“PCMC has always been focused on providing high-quality, innovative machinery, along with excellence in customer support,” said Stan Blakney, BW Converting Solutions’ Group President. “It’s gratifying to offer a state-of-the-art facility where our customers can get hands-on training and learn more about the latest technologies that PCMC and our partners have to offer.”

As part of the center’s educational focus, a three-day flexographic training seminar will be held there from June 21 to 23. Additional events are expected to be announced.


Companies in this article
Paper Converting Machine Co.
Mespack Athena
Mespack to Host Exhibit of Flexible Packaging Innovations
On May 10th, Mespack will host an event at its facilities in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda to welcome those attending the Plastic Pouches event organized by AMI and sponsored by Mespack, which will be held May 10-12.
May 6th, 2022
Polypack
Unpacking Machine
Polypack introduces the Unwrapper unpacking machine designed to remove shrink film from corrugated trays.
May 6th, 2022
Pr Pcmc Innovation Center
PCMC Hosts Ribbon-cutting Event for its Packaging Innovation Center
On April 26, Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, welcomed 70-plus customers, suppliers, and area supporters to its new Packaging Innovation Center for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tour, and overview presentation.
May 6th, 2022
Newtec
Weigher for Processed Food Products
Newtec’s 2008PCM Mini Weigher is designed for accurate, high-speed weighing of a variety of processed food products such as fresh and dried fruit, snacks, and frozen foods.
May 6th, 2022
Celebrating the first Factory Acceptance Test is, from left to right: Ryan Schumacher, SOMIC Packaging’s East coast sales manager; Jason Unanue, project manager and Disney Arrubla, Engineering Director for GOYA Foods; SOMIC Packaging CEO Peter Fox; Lukas Ruhland, SOMIC’s Installations manager; and Benedikt Englbrechtinger, SOMIC’s Manufacturing Ramp-Up manager.
SOMIC Packaging Completes First U.S. Factory Acceptance Test
SOMIC Packaging representatives conducted the first Factory Acceptance Test of a retail-ready packaging machine in North America at GOYA Foods.
May 6th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Unknown
Sidel Receives Certification for its Vocational Training Programs
Sidel received French Qualiopi Certification for its global training methodology, reinforcing its commitment to provide additional value to customers through long-term support programs.
May 5th, 2022
Flenex Fw
Creation Reprographics Signs Agreement to Supply Fujifilm’s Flenex FW Flexo Plates
Creation Reprographics, a dedicated prepress partner to packaging and label printers, signed a four-year deal to supply Fujifilm’s Flenex FW sustainably focused water-washable flexo plates.
May 5th, 2022
Bgx Small
Bag Handling Suction Cup
Piab’s BGX suction cup is designed to handle flimsy and oversized bags used in applications such as e-commerce, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), secondary food picking, fashion, and more.
May 5th, 2022
Pr Bwfs Frank Promotion 050422 Final Web 3
Chris Frank Named Vice President, Operations for BW Flexible Systems
As a member of BW Flexible Systems’ executive leadership team, Frank will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and field service teams across the company’s global locations.
May 4th, 2022
Pneumatic Scale
Rotary Counter-pressure Filler
Pneumatic Scale Angelus introduces the CB100C rotary counter-pressure filler featuring a 12-head rotary filling turret design, coupled with a dual-station seamer, to allow craft beverage producers to increase their throughput to more than 100 cans/min.
May 4th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Killer Browning Product Turner Multi Conveyor High Res
Conveyor Exceeds Customer’s Expectations
Katherine Yates, Operations Manager and Matt Tye, Packaging Operations Manager at The Killer Brownie® Company discuss their satisfaction with the equipment Multi-Conveyor recently installed at their facility.
May 3rd, 2022
Njm Coolvacuum Lyo Compact
NJM Freeze-drying Equipment Includes Variety of Lyophilization Solutions
Is built for pharmaceutical and biotech R&D, scale-up, and commercial lines
May 3rd, 2022
Bf3cf1a9 2882 49d8 B11e 63d24f13ed5e
Tripack LLC to Open Manufacturing Facility in Florida
In response to the growing demand for decorated aluminum cans in the beverage industry, Tripack announces plans to open a third manufacturing facility in Lakeland, Fla., that will have over 30,000 sq ft and space for multiple packaging lines.
May 3rd, 2022
Scott Beamer
TricorBraun Appoints Senior Leadership Roles
TricorBraun named Scott Beamer Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Declan McCarthy, who has been appointed President, TricorBraun Europe. Both report to President and CEO Court Carruthers.
May 2nd, 2022
Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics Teams with Quest, Ossid to Develop a Robotic Handling/Packaging Solution for Primary Food Packaging
Soft Robotics teamed with Quest and Ossid to offer a robotic handling and packaging solution to the food industry powered by Soft Robotics' mGripAI™ technology.
May 2nd, 2022
Pro Ampac
PCR Retort Pouches
ProAmpac’s ProActive PCR® retort pouches, EU and FDA compliant for food contact in retort applications, are designed for pet and human food packaging.
Apr 29th, 2022
Sergio Carrillo Material Transfer
Sergio Carrillo Named Director of Sales for Material Transfer & Storage
In this role, Carrillo will be responsible for sales team leadership, strategic business planning and process oversite, and new market identification and development.
Apr 29th, 2022
Cabot Logo2x
Cabot Corp. to Expand Inkjet Facility
Cabot Corp. will expand its inkjet manufacturing facility in Haverhill, Mass. with the addition of a new production line to support its growth in digital printing applications.
Apr 29th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Festo
Decentralized I/O
Festo’s CPX-AP-I decentralized I/O reduces wiring and shorten pneumatic tube runs, resulting in easier and faster installation of components and a clean, streamlined looking packaging line.
Apr 28th, 2022
Wipotec Tqs Hc A Checkweigher & Serialization Unit
Wipotec-OCS Showcasing Format-Agnostic Checkweigher & Serialization Unit
Utilizing company’s EMFR weigh cells, the TQS HC-A unit, which will be on display at INTERPHEX, provides quality control and serialization for an array of carton shapes and sizes.
Apr 27th, 2022
Signode
Electric Stretch Wrapper
Signode’s Multi FleX1 features an electrically operated stretch frame and film handling system and is capable of wrapping more than 200 loads/hr. The smaller footprint maximizes production floor space and be placed closer to a facility’s perimeter.
Apr 27th, 2022
Morrison L Support B
Morrison Container Handling Launches Preventative Maintenance Agreements
Morrison Container Handling Solutions is expanding its Support Built In® with the launch of Preventative Maintenance Agreements.
Apr 27th, 2022
Markem
Continuous Inkjet Printer
Markem-Imaje launches the 9750 continuous inkjet printer featuring traceability coding including text messages up to five lines, logos, and high resolution 1D and 2D codes designed for a variety of packaging applications.
Apr 27th, 2022
Andy Staib, Owner & CEO of DWS Printing & Packaging
DWS Discusses Hybrid Printing Labels and Shrink Sleeves with Domino
DWS Printing & Packaging discusses why it uses Domino’s hybrid press for labels and shrink sleeves to power its MPS EF SYMJET.
Apr 27th, 2022
Antares Vision Group All In One Machine
Antares Vision Group Inspection Machines Have Wide-ranging Technologies
Feature full array of inspection controls
Apr 26th, 2022
Digital Print For Packaging Us
Gain Digital Print, E-comm, and Supply Chain Insight at DPP
Apr 26th, 2022
Essentra Image
Essentra Packaging, Advanced Material Development Announce Smart Packaging Collaboration
Essentra Packaging and Advanced Materials Development (AMD) are developing a new generation of time temperature indicators, an accurate and cost effective smart packaging technology for the pharmaceutical sector.
Apr 26th, 2022
Formulated Solutions Vp Michelle Kiernan
Formulated Solutions Names Michelle Kiernan VP, Supply Chain/Customer Service
In her new role, Kiernan’s core focus is optimizing the process flow from order entry to delivery while ensuring complete satisfaction for Formulated Solutions’ brand partners.
Apr 26th, 2022
Sabert Logo Rgb 0
Sabert Corp. Opens Centralized Product Distribution Point for Midwest U.S.
Sabert Corp., opened a 389,400 sq ft distribution center in the greater Chicago area enabling the company to get its increasing number of products to its expanding roster of customers in the Midwest U.S. and western Canada.
Apr 26th, 2022
Cd&m Pr Photo
Columbia PSI, LLC Acquires Control Design and Manufacturing
Columbia continues to invest and grow its Denver operations with this acquisition. CD&M will become part of Columbia PSI, LLC.
Apr 25th, 2022