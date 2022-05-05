Sidel Receives Certification for its Vocational Training Programs

Sidel received French Qualiopi Certification for its global training methodology, reinforcing its commitment to provide additional value to customers through long-term support programs.

May 5th, 2022
This independently assessed mark of quality for vocational training and skills development, provides assurance that a training provider has rigorous quality management processes in place, while enabling customers in France to access funding that covers part of the training cost.

“We are committed to offering customized training programs to every single one of our customers, working in partnership with them to assess existing skills, to identify gaps and needs and to propose specific training to ensure continued safety, product quality and line efficiency,” said Olivier Cocheril, VP Asset Performance & Maintenance Services.

“By attaining Qualiopi certification we are assured that the rigorous methodology used by our teams across the world is ensuring consistent high-quality training for all course participants.”

Sidel delivers customized training options to more than 5,000 trainees per year, providing over 350 different courses to meet the specific needs of individual customers around the world. Recognizing that every production line and operational job profile is different, courses can be tailored to ensure that customers achieve maximum operational efficiency in their facility throughout the lifecycle of a line.

In addition to virtual and onsite training, Sidel operates a global network of specialist training centers, led by teams of expert trainers with extensive knowledge of PET, can, and glass production processes. Training centers are equipped with facilities with both physical and virtual learning environments set up to replicate some production conditions. This avoids interruption to a customer’s operations.

“Our 14 specialist training centers in Europe, Asia, and North America offer training experiences for thousands of customer team members each year, putting them through their paces in a series of scenarios designed to enhance their skills and equip them with the expertise to operate their line at maximum efficiency, ” said Cocheril.


Sidel Receives Certification for its Vocational Training Programs
