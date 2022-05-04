Chris Frank Named Vice President, Operations for BW Flexible Systems

As a member of BW Flexible Systems’ executive leadership team, Frank will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and field service teams across the company’s global locations.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

BW Flexible Systems
May 4th, 2022
Pr Bwfs Frank Promotion 050422 Final Web 3

Frank has been with BW Flexible Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, for 15 years. He began his tenure with the company as Director of Supply Chain and was most recently Vice President of Customer Service.

“For us to deliver operational excellence, we feel it is important to pull together the areas of Sold Work Engineering, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Assembly, and Field Service to work more closely together to better improve the flow of our operation, the lives of our people and earn the trust of our customers,” said Doug McGraw, President of BW Flexible Systems. “Chris’ knowledge of so many different aspects of our business, along with his leadership skills, will help us to better work as one team to deliver operational excellence to all of our stakeholders.”

Frank is based out of the Duncan, S. C. headquarters and will report directly to McGraw.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead our operations organization on the next leg of our journey as a global, industry-leading provider of innovative flexible packaging equipment,” Frank said. “Through this organizational change and the continued pursuit of our Operational Excellence strategy, I am confident BW Flexible Systems will achieve even higher levels of customer trust, team member fulfillment and stakeholder return.”

Carol O’Neill, Group President of Packaging for Barry-Wehmiller, said Frank’s promotion is a testament to the depth of talent within BW Packaging Systems companies.

“At BW Packaging Systems, we take pride in developing leaders who are not only knowledgeable and skilled in their respective industries, but truly care about both their customers and those they lead,” O’Neill said. “Chris has been a major contributor to the effectiveness of BW Flexible Systems and I know he will bring added value to our customers and our company in this new role.”

Companies in this article
BW Flexible Systems
Videos from BW Flexible SystemsView all videos
Sweet Success Leads to Packaging Partnership: The Killer Brownie® Co.'s BWFS Story
Sweet Success Leads to Packaging Partnership: The Killer Brownie® Co.'s BWFS Story
Mar 15th, 2022
Individually Wrapped Brownies | Flow Wrapper Success Story
Individually Wrapped Brownies | Flow Wrapper Success Story
Mar 4th, 2022
Schib CO50 with Robotic Placement Arm
Schib CO50 with Robotic Placement Arm
Oct 26th, 2021
Pr Bwfs Frank Promotion 050422 Final Web 3
Chris Frank Named Vice President, Operations for BW Flexible Systems
As a member of BW Flexible Systems’ executive leadership team, Frank will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and field service teams across the company’s global locations.
May 4th, 2022
Pneumatic Scale
Rotary Counter-pressure Filler
Pneumatic Scale Angelus introduces the CB100C rotary counter-pressure filler featuring a 12-head rotary filling turret design, coupled with a dual-station seamer, to allow craft beverage producers to increase their throughput to more than 100 cans/min.
May 4th, 2022
Germersheim Details 23
Smurfit Kappa UK Acquires Atlas Packaging
Smurfit Kappa UK Limited, a manufacturer of paper-based packaging products acquired Atlas Packaging, an independent corrugated packaging provider.
May 3rd, 2022
Killer Browning Product Turner Multi Conveyor High Res
Conveyor Exceeds Customer’s Expectations
Katherine Yates, Operations Manager and Matt Tye, Packaging Operations Manager at The Killer Brownie® Company discuss their satisfaction with the equipment Multi-Conveyor recently installed at their facility.
May 3rd, 2022
Njm Coolvacuum Lyo Compact
NJM Freeze-drying Equipment Includes Variety of Lyophilization Solutions
Is built for pharmaceutical and biotech R&D, scale-up, and commercial lines
May 3rd, 2022
Bf3cf1a9 2882 49d8 B11e 63d24f13ed5e
Tripack LLC to Open Manufacturing Facility in Florida
In response to the growing demand for decorated aluminum cans in the beverage industry, Tripack announces plans to open a third manufacturing facility in Lakeland, Fla., that will have over 30,000 sq ft and space for multiple packaging lines.
May 3rd, 2022
Scott Beamer
TricorBraun Appoints Senior Leadership Roles
TricorBraun named Scott Beamer Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Declan McCarthy, who has been appointed President, TricorBraun Europe. Both report to President and CEO Court Carruthers.
May 2nd, 2022
Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics Teams with Quest, Ossid to Develop a Robotic Handling/Packaging Solution for Primary Food Packaging
Soft Robotics teamed with Quest and Ossid to offer a robotic handling and packaging solution to the food industry powered by Soft Robotics' mGripAI™ technology.
May 2nd, 2022
Pro Ampac
PCR Retort Pouches
ProAmpac’s ProActive PCR® retort pouches, EU and FDA compliant for food contact in retort applications, are designed for pet and human food packaging.
Apr 29th, 2022
Sergio Carrillo Material Transfer
Sergio Carrillo Named Director of Sales for Material Transfer & Storage
In this role, Carrillo will be responsible for sales team leadership, strategic business planning and process oversite, and new market identification and development.
Apr 29th, 2022
Cabot Logo2x
Cabot Corp. to Expand Inkjet Facility
Cabot Corp. will expand its inkjet manufacturing facility in Haverhill, Mass. with the addition of a new production line to support its growth in digital printing applications.
Apr 29th, 2022
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Protect your personnel, product, and equipment. Engineered-to-application bulk bag dischargers from NBE, with enclosed dust recovery, keep material in the product stream and throughput at its peak.
May 1st, 2022
Festo
Decentralized I/O
Festo’s CPX-AP-I decentralized I/O reduces wiring and shorten pneumatic tube runs, resulting in easier and faster installation of components and a clean, streamlined looking packaging line.
Apr 28th, 2022
Wipotec Tqs Hc A Checkweigher & Serialization Unit
Wipotec-OCS Showcasing Format-Agnostic Checkweigher & Serialization Unit
Utilizing company’s EMFR weigh cells, the TQS HC-A unit, which will be on display at INTERPHEX, provides quality control and serialization for an array of carton shapes and sizes.
Apr 27th, 2022
Signode
Electric Stretch Wrapper
Signode’s Multi FleX1 features an electrically operated stretch frame and film handling system and is capable of wrapping more than 200 loads/hr. The smaller footprint maximizes production floor space and be placed closer to a facility’s perimeter.
Apr 27th, 2022
Morrison L Support B
Morrison Container Handling Launches Preventative Maintenance Agreements
Morrison Container Handling Solutions is expanding its Support Built In® with the launch of Preventative Maintenance Agreements.
Apr 27th, 2022
Markem
Continuous Inkjet Printer
Markem-Imaje launches the 9750 continuous inkjet printer featuring traceability coding including text messages up to five lines, logos, and high resolution 1D and 2D codes designed for a variety of packaging applications.
Apr 27th, 2022
Andy Staib, Owner & CEO of DWS Printing & Packaging
DWS Discusses Hybrid Printing Labels and Shrink Sleeves with Domino
DWS Printing & Packaging discusses why it uses Domino’s hybrid press for labels and shrink sleeves to power its MPS EF SYMJET.
Apr 27th, 2022
Antares Vision Group All In One Machine
Antares Vision Group Inspection Machines Have Wide-ranging Technologies
Feature full array of inspection controls
Apr 26th, 2022
Digital Print For Packaging Us
Gain Digital Print, E-comm, and Supply Chain Insight at DPP
Apr 26th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Formulated Solutions Vp Michelle Kiernan
Formulated Solutions Names Michelle Kiernan VP, Supply Chain/Customer Service
In her new role, Kiernan’s core focus is optimizing the process flow from order entry to delivery while ensuring complete satisfaction for Formulated Solutions’ brand partners.
Apr 26th, 2022
Sabert Logo Rgb 0
Sabert Corp. Opens Centralized Product Distribution Point for Midwest U.S.
Sabert Corp., opened a 389,400 sq ft distribution center in the greater Chicago area enabling the company to get its increasing number of products to its expanding roster of customers in the Midwest U.S. and western Canada.
Apr 26th, 2022
Cd&m Pr Photo
Columbia PSI, LLC Acquires Control Design and Manufacturing
Columbia continues to invest and grow its Denver operations with this acquisition. CD&M will become part of Columbia PSI, LLC.
Apr 25th, 2022
Ima Openlab
IMA Group Launches OPENLab
On April 22, in honor of Earth Day, IMA officially launched OPENLab: its network of cutting-edge technological laboratories and testing areas, dedicated to the research of sustainable materials, technologies, and production optimization processes.
Apr 25th, 2022
Untitled
Eco-friendly Invertor
The Green Invertor from Carleton Helical Technologies is made of recycled plastic. It rotationally positions containers 180 deg at speeds up to 2000 cpm, dependent on the container’s dimensions.
Apr 25th, 2022
Paul Kling Pr
Paul Kling Named Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Soft Robotics
Kling will lead all Soft Robotics' sales and marketing strategies globally.
Apr 25th, 2022
Force Control Products Made In America
Force Control Industries Offers Made in America Industrial Clutches and Brakes
This family-owned company designs, manufactures, inventories, and services industrial clutches and brakes. It has been manufacturing domestically for over 50 years, supplying cost-effective Buy American Act-compliant industrial products.
Apr 21st, 2022
2022 04 Linear Guide Rail Systems
Linear Guide Rail Systems
JW Winco offers two stainless steel versions of its linear guide rail systems in heights of 1.18 in (30 mm) and 1.77 in (45 mm).
Apr 21st, 2022
Will Ford has joined the Formulated Solutions team as Vice President of Operations.
Formulated Solutions Appoints William Ford as Vice President of Operations
As Vice President of Operations, Will’s core focus is optimizing the performance of the Formulated Solutions Compounding and Filling Value Streams.
Apr 19th, 2022
Untitled
Domino North America Named One of 2022’s Best Places to Work in Illinois
This is Domino’s seventh acknowledgement, in the Medium employer category (100-399 U.S. employees). This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois.
Apr 19th, 2022
Cs Open House 2022
Loma Systems to Host an Open House Event
The event will take place at Loma’s U.S. Office in Carol Stream, Ill. on May 11, 2022 at 1-5pm CST.
Apr 18th, 2022
Cognex
Barcode Verifiers
Cognex offers the DataMan® 475V series of barcode verifiers designed to deliver 100% ISO-compliant code verification directly on or off production lines, providing detailed diagnostics for a variety of industrial barcode verification applications.
Apr 18th, 2022