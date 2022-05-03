Smurfit Kappa UK Acquires Atlas Packaging

Atlas Packaging, based in Barnstaple, North Devon, is well invested with a strong market presence in the UK that allows them to meet the needs of and deliver value to its broad customer base.

With a particularly strong presence in shelf ready packaging, gift boxing, and the e-commerce sector, they offer an exciting and broad range of innovative products.

Eddie Fellows, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Corrugated UK & Ireland, commented: “I am delighted with this acquisition and to welcome another strong professional management team into the Smurfit Kappa organisation. The business has an established customer base across several industries and an excellent reputation.

This acquisition will further strengthen our ability to service the UK market and our customers with innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.”

SKUK has operations throughout the UK and is a subsidiary of Smurfit Kappa Group which is a world leader in paper-based packaging with listings on the London and Irish stock exchanges.




