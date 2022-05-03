Tripack LLC to Open Manufacturing Facility in Florida

The primary objective of this facility is to be the single source solution for pre-sleeved cans and brites, beverage re-pack, and variety packing, as well as glass deco and re-pack. It is expected to be open for business in June of 2022.

“From the day we introduced the sleeved can to craft beverage world in 2014, we knew that eventually we’d need to extend our footprint,” said Travis Linz, Vice President of Tripack’s Craft Beverage division. “Our customers throughout the southeast have been asking and the time is right to set up shop closer to their home. And, let’s be honest, we’re all looking for excuses to visit sunny Florida!”

Tripack’s President, Nick Linz, had this to say, “Our new production site in Lakeland is a highly exciting move for us to continue our growth strategy in beverage packaging services. We are anxious to offer our industry-leading pricing and lead-times, coupled with reduced transportation costs, to the growing beverage brands in the southeast US market. Our bonded facility will not only handle empty containers but post fill beer, wine and spirits (among other beverage categories). We process glass, aluminum, and plastic containers of all types.”