Morrison Container Handling Launches Preventative Maintenance Agreements

Morrison Container Handling Solutions is expanding its Support Built In® with the launch of Preventative Maintenance Agreements.

Morrison Container Handling Solutions
Apr 27th, 2022
Predictive maintenance has been an increasingly important topic of discussion from PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, and its member companies. A recent study from its business intelligence team uncovered that only 23.5% of manufacturers have implemented preventative maintenance methods at their plants, which leaves more than 75% not protecting their capital investments from downtime.

“Understanding the numbers of who is and who is not implementing preventative maintenance on their equipment is startling,” Chris Wilson, Morrison’s Vice President of Operations, said. “It unveiled that likely many of our customers are in that 75 percent, and with workforce shortages increasing every day, they likely do not have the people needed to prevent downtime by routinely servicing our equipment. With this, we challenged our aftermarket services team to come up with a solution to better serve our customers through this unique time.”

Out of this data, the team put together a new product line for Preventative Maintenance Agreements, launching three different plans for a variety of different customers that all bring a Morrison container handling expert on site multiple times over a two-year period. From customers who need routine maintenance to service wear components to those who need more complex training services, each plan is crafted with the customer in mind, offering discounts on the service rate since the visits are planned.

When every product container counts, maintaining uptime is key. Wilson says Morrison’s plans allow customers to invest in this without having to perform the maintenance themselves.

“Our service team has been discussing the importance of stocking wear components and performing preventative maintenance before a machine goes down with our customers for years, and these plans are just a better way for us to be a partner in that efficiency with our customers,” Seth Licke, Morrison’s Aftermarket Customer Service Manager, said. “Support Built In® lives and breathes in our service department and now we are excited to provide this product extension to our customers.”


Morrison Container Handling Solutions
