Sabert Corp. Opens Centralized Product Distribution Point for Midwest U.S.

This Chicago location joins Sabert’s three other U.S.-based distribution centers in New Jersey, Kentucky, and California. The new location also centralizes the distribution point for three of Sabert’s manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, which are all within 300 miles of this new distribution point. Moving forward, many of Sabert’s customers across the Midwest and Canada will begin to see improved shipping cycles, consolidated shipments and increased efficiency.

“At Sabert, we’re always looking to improve the way we serve our customers and deliver efficiencies whenever and wherever we can. By opening this new distribution point in a more centralized location, we will be able to offer customers our full array of food packaging products without the need for multiple shipments or long-distance freight,” said Michael Beam, Vice President of Supply Chain of Sabert. “We continue to see significant growth as a company, and this expansion of our footprint allows us to accommodate the increasing number of products we offer, while remaining flexible and nimble to meet our customers’ and, in turn, their customers’ evolving food packaging needs.”



