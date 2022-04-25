Columbia PSI, LLC Acquires Control Design and Manufacturing

Located in Englewood, CD&M is a manufacturer of factory automation solutions, designing, manufacturing, and supporting conventional bag palletizing systems, bag handling equipment, box forming and filling solutions and controls. All employees have been hired, allowing the business to carry on without missing a day of operation or

sacrificing customer commitment.

Columbia PSI, LLC. will join its extensive bagging product lines with CD&M’s wide range of equipment solutions. The addition of the CD&M palletizing solutions, accessory conveyors, controls, box forming equipment, and years of experience will further grow Columbia PSI as an innovative, industry leader.

“Adding Control Design & Manufacturing to Columbia PSI, LLC. is a great opportunity to expand our bagging solutions and allows us to grow our Denver-based team. We have a long-term strategy for our Denver operation and CD&M builds on that vision. In addition, the CD&M employees bring valuable experience and product knowledge,” said Tim Goode, General Manager of PSI, A Columbia Machine, Inc. Company. “CD&M offers new equipment to Columbia PSI, opens new markets, and broadens our potential customer base. Columbia PSI plans to continue the same exceptional service and support that CD&M has been known for over the last 30 years of business and is excited to carry on the company and its employees as we integrate the two companies.”

“As I look to retire, I wanted to ensure that CD&M would continue to supply reliable equipment and offer the same customer support that our customers are used to receiving for the last 30 years,” said Dale Kintgen, President/Owner of Control Design & Manufacturing. “Columbia PSI will carry on that vision while keeping the business in Denver and providing ongoing employment opportunities for my staff. I wish I were 20 years younger so I could be part of what the future holds.”

“It has been great to get to know Dale and his company over the last nine months. CD&M has been a very head down, highly technical, customer focused company since inception. The more we have been exposed to the extensive list of factory automation solutions they have designed, manufactured, integrated, installed and supported over the years, the more impressed we have become.” said Rick Goode, Chairman and CEO of Columbia Machine Inc. “We are excited to integrate the CD&M Team into Columbia PSI, our Bagging and Packaging Business Unit, and look forward to offering CD&M solutions to our customers in over 100 countries around the world.”

The acquisition of CD&M continues Columbia PSI's strategic vision to grow its bagging product line and offer industry-leading factory automation solutions. Columbia PSI will operate CD&M out of the existing location at 2624 S. Zuni St., Englewood, CO 80110, until the facilities upgrades are complete at the Columbia PSI headquarters. Merging the two companies in the Denver, CO area gives Columbia PSI increased manufacturing capabilities and additional space dedicated to bagging and packaging equipment. Expanding our Denver facility complements Columbia's other North American manufacturing, service and parts centers in Vancouver, WA, Ontario, CA, Orlando, FL, Smithsburg, MA and Mississauga, Canada.



