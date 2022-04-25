Paul Kling Named Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Soft Robotics

"We are delighted to have Paul join our leadership team," said Jeff Beck, CEO at Soft Robotics. "Paul has over 25 years of technical sales experience as an individual contributor, manager, and vice president in the industrial automation industry. His track record of delivering high levels of sales growth by spearheading partnerships with OEMs and Systems Integrators is the perfect match with Soft Robotics' evolving strategy. As our technologically advanced solutions, such as mGripAI™ continue to gain strong market adoption, an executive with Paul's capabilities will be an essential ingredient to the company's success. I look forward to working closely with Paul on a series of exciting strategic growth opportunities."

"It's hard to contain my excitement in joining the Soft Robotics team," said Kling. "The innovative solutions and technology with mGrip™ and mGripAI™ are incredible. I'm looking forward to driving our sales and marketing strategies to reach our short and long-term objectives."

Most recently, Kling spent four years at Yaskawa America developing and executing the overall strategy for the packaging and material handling, logistics and warehouse automation markets. Prior to his time at Yaskawa America, Kling has held senior sales and marketing management positions at leading automation companies such as Parker Hannifin Corporation and Schneider Electric. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of New Hampshire.