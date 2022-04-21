Force Control Industries Offers Made in America Industrial Clutches and Brakes

This family-owned company designs, manufactures, inventories, and services industrial clutches and brakes. It has been manufacturing domestically for over 50 years, supplying cost-effective Buy American Act compliant industrial products.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Force Control Industries, Inc.
Apr 21st, 2022
Force Control Products Made In America

Among the benefits of building products in the USA are shorter lead times, with easier and faster shipping. Communication is often vital, especially on engineered or modified products; a common language saves time, reduces mistakes, and generally makes the process more cost-effective.

Since 1969 the company has innovated with Oil Shear Technology, producing long lasting clutch and brake products that require virtually no maintenance or adjustment. Many Force Control products from the early years are still in service. Posidyne® clutch brakes are available in many varieties including foot mounted double shaft extension, foot mounted C face, double C face, and the X Class cost effective OEM clutch brake. The Posistop line of air or hydraulically actuated industrial brakes are manufactured in foot mounted, C face for mounting on the back of a motor, double C face mounted between the motor and gear reducer, and flange mounted brake configurations. The X Class Posistop is an economical C face brake for packaging and food processing OEM’s.

Positorq® brakes are designed to provide tension or absorb energy. They are used to tension diverse products such as paper unwind stands to steel processing lines. The same units can be used as load absorbers for such applications as dynamometers for tractors, hydraulic motors, low speed electric motors or off-road equipment.

MagnaShear™ motor brakes typically mount to the back of a motor and are used as a stopping brake not just a holding brake. Totally enclosed designs are impervious to dust, dirt, moisture, grease, oil, and other contaminants, making them ideal for harsh environments. MagnaShear™ models fit NEMA frame 56C to 440 motor frames and produces torque from 6 to 1250 lb-ft., so they are suitable for a wide range of industries and applications.

All Force Control products feature Oil Shear Technology. Unlike dry brakes, oil shear technology includes a layer of automatic transmission fluid between the disc and the drive plate. As the fluid is compressed, the fluid molecules shear – thus imparting torque to the other side. This torque transmission causes the rotating discs to decelerate against the stationary plates bringing them down to stop. Since most of the work is done by the fluid particles in shear, wear is virtually eliminated. Elimination of wear also eliminates the need for adjustments which are common for dry braking systems.

In addition to transmitting torque, a patented fluid recirculation system helps to dissipate heat which is the major problem with traditional dry brakes. Along with heat removal and torque transmission, the fluid serves to continually lubricate all components of the oil shear brake, elongating their service life. MagnaShear™ brakes with oil shear technology provide significantly longer service life, characterized by virtually maintenance-free operations.

Companies in this article
Force Control Industries, Inc.
Force Control Products Made In America
Force Control Industries Offers Made in America Industrial Clutches and Brakes
This family-owned company designs, manufactures, inventories, and services industrial clutches and brakes. It has been manufacturing domestically for over 50 years, supplying cost-effective Buy American Act compliant industrial products.
Apr 21st, 2022
2022 04 Linear Guide Rail Systems
Linear Guide Rail Systems
JW Winco offers two stainless steel versions of its linear guide rail systems in heights of 1.18 in (30 mm) and 1.77 in (45 mm).
Apr 21st, 2022
Will Ford has joined the Formulated Solutions team as Vice President of Operations.
Formulated Solutions Appoints William Ford as Vice President of Operations
As Vice President of Operations, Will’s core focus is optimizing the performance of the Formulated Solutions Compounding and Filling Value Streams.
Apr 19th, 2022
Untitled
Domino North America Named One of 2022’s Best Places to Work in Illinois
This is Domino’s seventh acknowledgement, in the Medium employer category (100-399 U.S. employees). This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois.
Apr 19th, 2022
Cs Open House 2022
Loma Systems to Host an Open House Event
The event will take place at Loma’s U.S. Office in Carol Stream, Ill. on May 11, 2022 at 1-5pm CST.
Apr 18th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Muller
Case Packer
Muller Technology launches an automated six-axis case packer for the high-volume production of lid and container packaging.
Apr 15th, 2022
Sl F250 Two
Fiber Laser Printer
Markem-Imaje offers the SmartLase F250 20W fiber laser printer designed to produce high-quality, permanent coding on high-density substrates without requiring ink.
Apr 14th, 2022
Dhl Packaging In Warehouse
DHL Supply Chain AI OptiCarton Solution Promotes Cost and Emissions Savings
DHL's solution helps optimize the filling volume of boxes and suggests the splitting of an order into several consignments to make individual shipments more cost effective or reduce their carbon footprint.
Apr 14th, 2022
Pro Ampac
Recyclable Mono-Material PE-based Film
ProAmpac introduces ProActive Recyclable® R-2000S mono-material PE-based film designed for microwave vegetable steaming. It can run on high-speed f/f/s equipment and is pre-qualified for store drop-off recycling.
Apr 14th, 2022
Cognex In Sight 2800 Mini Torch
Cognex In-Sight 2800 Combines Deep Learning and Traditional Vision in an Easy-to-Use Package
Automates error detection in minutes—no programming experience required.
Apr 14th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Anlieferung Spritzgussmaschine Battenfeld 3000 1963
Utz Group Celebrates its 75th Anniversary
Utz Group, a supplier of load and workpiece carriers made of recyclable plastic is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Apr 13th, 2022
Ralph Hernandez
Ralph Hernandez Retires from Triangle Package Machinery
Ralph Hernandez, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will retire after 7 years with the company.
Apr 13th, 2022
Flow Pack Pure Pe
Recyclable Films
Südpak's Pure-Line recyclable films, PurePP or PurePE, feature the properties necessary for efficient and safe packaging, particularly of food products in doypacks.
Apr 12th, 2022
Jason Pic
Jason Santamaria Named CEO of ABX
Effective immediately, Santamaria will replace Larry Goldstein who will be retiring.
Apr 12th, 2022
Baag Beauty 2021
Boox Expands to the U.K., Launches New Product
In response to growing demand and increased partnerships with leading brands, Boox is expanding to the U.K. and launching Baag, a reusable, eco-conscious shipping alternative to single-use plastic bags for e-commerce brands.
Apr 12th, 2022
Conventional retro-reflective photoelectric sensors often detect film-wrapped pallets unreliably. The reason for this is the depolarizing property of the tensioned film. Thanks to its special optics, the new Leuze 36 series retro-reflective photoelectric sensor masters this challenge without problem.
Everything In View
The new 36 sensor series from Leuze detects objects even at large operating ranges. Manufacturers and operators of highly automated systems benefit from the cost-optimized design of these sensors.
Apr 11th, 2022
Jessica Zasadni Jls Automation
Jessica Zasadni Named Director of Human Resources for JLS Automation
In line with JLS’ goal of making the world a better place, as Director of HR, Zasadni is tasked with further strengthening the company's culture in order to continue to make it a great place to work.
Apr 11th, 2022
Social Tb Pb Sign
TricorBraun to Acquire PB Packaging
TricorBraun entered into an agreement to acquire PB Packaging, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, expanding its presence in Australia.
Apr 11th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Bellatrx 20years Web 1 450x399
BellatRx Celebrates its 20th Anniversary
BellatRx is celebrating its 20th anniversary and continues to grow from the original dreams of Founder and CEO, Alan Shuhaibar, to a global packaging solutions provider.
Apr 8th, 2022
Pick To Light Cart1
Pick-to-Light Cart
New Age Industrial’s #52092 aluminum 4-tier pick-to-light cart is designed with an order picker pocket for warehouse picking with all wiring housed inside the framework of the cart to provide maximum protection from damage and external exposure.
Apr 8th, 2022
Mobileequipment
Solutions for Mobile Equipment
Apr 7th, 2022
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3 62335a3b1037e
TricorBraun to Acquire PBFY
TricorBraun entered into an agreement to acquire PBFY, a flexible packaging distributors in North America. The acquisition will expand TricorBraun’s flexible packaging division, TricorBraun Flex.
Apr 7th, 2022
Wager%20 Addition 4 5x3
Eriez® Celebrates 80 Years in Business
The Eriez story began in 1942 when founder O.F. Merwin installed a permanent magnet in a grain mill. Today, the company has a workforce of more than 900 individuals located throughout 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries on six continents.
Apr 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 06 At 12 48 44 Pm
Cup
Visstun introduces the 8 oz-U8 cup that uses the industry standard 3.635 in. rim OD allowing it to fill on common filling equipment and use the same lids as the industry standard 12 oz-U2.
Apr 7th, 2022
Aptar closure using UPR resin
Aptar, PureCycle Achieve Testing Milestone with Ultra-Pure Recycled Plastic
AptarGroup announced its progress in testing and transforming PureCycle Technologies’ Ultra-Pure recycled (UPR) plastic.
Apr 6th, 2022
Rose
Rose Graffin Appointed Chairman of the Board and Président Directeur Général of Serac Holding
Graffin was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board & Président Directeur Général following the untimely passing of Andre JJ Graffin, who was the founder and Chairman of the Board for Serac Holding since its inception over 50 years ago.
Apr 5th, 2022
(From left to right) Arne Karlsson, Marie Samuelsson, and Peter Nilsson
Marie Samuelsson Appointed CEO of Ecolean
Samuelsson will assume the CEO role on June 1, 2022 following Peter L Nilsson’s planned retirement after more than 15 years with the company.
Apr 5th, 2022
Warehouse 1
Lion Beverage to Open New Beverage Canning Facility
The new 250,000 sq ft facility will feature two new state-of-the-art canning lines capable of producing 1600 cans/min, warehouse space for raw and finished goods, as well as a repack area.
Apr 5th, 2022
Heuft E Xaminer Ii Series 4c 300dpi 15x10cm[2]
X-ray Inspection Machines for Foodstuffs
Heuft offers the eXaminer II (shown) foreign object detector and the reflexx A.I. image processer both designed for use in the X-ray inspection of foodstuffs.
Apr 4th, 2022
Gtx Cutaway 11 large
How Can Electromechanical Actuation Benefit the Food & Beverage and Packaging Industries?
Apr 4th, 2022