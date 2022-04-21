Among the benefits of building products in the USA are shorter lead times, with easier and faster shipping. Communication is often vital, especially on engineered or modified products; a common language saves time, reduces mistakes, and generally makes the process more cost-effective.

Since 1969 the company has innovated with Oil Shear Technology, producing long lasting clutch and brake products that require virtually no maintenance or adjustment. Many Force Control products from the early years are still in service. Posidyne® clutch brakes are available in many varieties including foot mounted double shaft extension, foot mounted C face, double C face, and the X Class cost effective OEM clutch brake. The Posistop line of air or hydraulically actuated industrial brakes are manufactured in foot mounted, C face for mounting on the back of a motor, double C face mounted between the motor and gear reducer, and flange mounted brake configurations. The X Class Posistop is an economical C face brake for packaging and food processing OEM’s.

Positorq® brakes are designed to provide tension or absorb energy. They are used to tension diverse products such as paper unwind stands to steel processing lines. The same units can be used as load absorbers for such applications as dynamometers for tractors, hydraulic motors, low speed electric motors or off-road equipment.

MagnaShear™ motor brakes typically mount to the back of a motor and are used as a stopping brake not just a holding brake. Totally enclosed designs are impervious to dust, dirt, moisture, grease, oil, and other contaminants, making them ideal for harsh environments. MagnaShear™ models fit NEMA frame 56C to 440 motor frames and produces torque from 6 to 1250 lb-ft., so they are suitable for a wide range of industries and applications.

All Force Control products feature Oil Shear Technology. Unlike dry brakes, oil shear technology includes a layer of automatic transmission fluid between the disc and the drive plate. As the fluid is compressed, the fluid molecules shear – thus imparting torque to the other side. This torque transmission causes the rotating discs to decelerate against the stationary plates bringing them down to stop. Since most of the work is done by the fluid particles in shear, wear is virtually eliminated. Elimination of wear also eliminates the need for adjustments which are common for dry braking systems.

In addition to transmitting torque, a patented fluid recirculation system helps to dissipate heat which is the major problem with traditional dry brakes. Along with heat removal and torque transmission, the fluid serves to continually lubricate all components of the oil shear brake, elongating their service life. MagnaShear™ brakes with oil shear technology provide significantly longer service life, characterized by virtually maintenance-free operations.

