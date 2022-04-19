Domino North America Named One of 2022’s Best Places to Work in Illinois

This is Domino’s seventh acknowledgement, in the Medium employer category (100-399 U.S. employees). This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Domino North America
Apr 19th, 2022
Untitled

“It has been a challenging 2 years to say the least, and the tenacity and focus from our employees has been remarkable to witness. While pivoting from remote working to managing individual challenges at home, somehow our team remained committed to our customers. They showed up, they did so with integrity and a new level of authenticity. We have received many awards here at Domino North America, but this one directed by our employees is our most cherished. We are truly honored that our employees allow us to be a part of their lives and deem Domino North America worthy of their time and energy.“ highlights Chris Boll, Director of Human Resources, Domino North America.

Domino will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards ceremony coordinated by The Daily Herald Business Ledger and will be profiled in a special publication by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in May and June respectively.


Companies in this article
Domino North America
Videos from Domino North AmericaView all videos
When Snack Food Manufacturers need an Industrial Printing Solution, they choose Domino
When Snack Food Manufacturers need an Industrial Printing Solution, they choose Domino
Mar 9th, 2022
Domino Ax CIJ Printer Wash Down - Built Tough for the Real World
Domino Ax CIJ Printer Wash Down - Built Tough for the Real World
Feb 25th, 2022
🖥️ Want to Reduce Operator Errors? Meet the Domino R-Series Code Inspection System
🖥️ Want to Reduce Operator Errors? Meet the Domino R-Series Code Inspection System
Sep 21st, 2021
Untitled
Domino North America Named One of 2022’s Best Places to Work in Illinois
This is Domino’s seventh acknowledgement, in the Medium employer category (100-399 U.S. employees). This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois.
Apr 19th, 2022
Cs Open House 2022
Loma Systems to Host an Open House Event
The event will take place at Loma’s U.S. Office in Carol Stream, Ill. on May 11, 2022 at 1-5pm CST.
Apr 18th, 2022
Cognex
Barcode Verifiers
Cognex offers the DataMan® 475V series of barcode verifiers designed to deliver 100% ISO-compliant code verification directly on or off production lines, providing detailed diagnostics for a variety of industrial barcode verification applications.
Apr 18th, 2022
Muller
Case Packer
Muller Technology launches an automated six-axis case packer for the high-volume production of lid and container packaging.
Apr 15th, 2022
Sl F250 Two
Fiber Laser Printer
Markem-Imaje offers the SmartLase F250 20W fiber laser printer designed to produce high-quality, permanent coding on high-density substrates without requiring ink.
Apr 14th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Pro Ampac
Recyclable Mono-Material PE-based Film
ProAmpac introduces ProActive Recyclable® R-2000S mono-material PE-based film designed for microwave vegetable steaming. It can run on high-speed f/f/s equipment and is pre-qualified for store drop-off recycling.
Apr 14th, 2022
Cognex In Sight 2800 Mini Torch
Cognex In-Sight 2800 Combines Deep Learning and Traditional Vision in an Easy-to-Use Package
Automates error detection in minutes—no programming experience required.
Apr 14th, 2022
Mariano Gonzalez
Mariano Gonzalez Named Director of Corporate Strategy for Smart Plastic
In his role, Gonzalez will help align the strategic vision across all fronts of the business, develop and institute a long-term strategic plan along with its shorter-term milestones, and design a methodology to prioritize growth opportunities.
Apr 13th, 2022
Anlieferung Spritzgussmaschine Battenfeld 3000 1963
Utz Group Celebrates its 75th Anniversary
Utz Group, a supplier of load and workpiece carriers made of recyclable plastic is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Apr 13th, 2022
Ralph Hernandez
Ralph Hernandez Retires from Triangle Package Machinery
Ralph Hernandez, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will retire after 7 years with the company.
Apr 13th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Jason Pic
Jason Santamaria Named CEO of ABX
Effective immediately, Santamaria will replace Larry Goldstein who will be retiring.
Apr 12th, 2022
Baag Beauty 2021
Boox Expands to the U.K., Launches New Product
In response to growing demand and increased partnerships with leading brands, Boox is expanding to the U.K. and launching Baag, a reusable, eco-conscious shipping alternative to single-use plastic bags for e-commerce brands.
Apr 12th, 2022
Conventional retro-reflective photoelectric sensors often detect film-wrapped pallets unreliably. The reason for this is the depolarizing property of the tensioned film. Thanks to its special optics, the new Leuze 36 series retro-reflective photoelectric sensor masters this challenge without problem.
Everything In View
The new 36 sensor series from Leuze detects objects even at large operating ranges. Manufacturers and operators of highly automated systems benefit from the cost-optimized design of these sensors.
Apr 11th, 2022
Jessica Zasadni Jls Automation
Jessica Zasadni Named Director of Human Resources for JLS Automation
In line with JLS’ goal of making the world a better place, as Director of HR, Zasadni is tasked with further strengthening the company's culture in order to continue to make it a great place to work.
Apr 11th, 2022
Social Tb Pb Sign
TricorBraun to Acquire PB Packaging
TricorBraun entered into an agreement to acquire PB Packaging, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, expanding its presence in Australia.
Apr 11th, 2022
Vj Remote Service Side By Side
Cellular Connectivity Solution for Remote Service
Videojet Technologies launches the Customer Independent Cellular Network (CICN), a connectivity solution for VideojetConnect™ Remote Service (VRS) and the easiest and fastest way to connect coding equipment to the Videojet cloud and enable VRS.
Apr 11th, 2022
Bellatrx 20years Web 1 450x399
BellatRx Celebrates its 20th Anniversary
BellatRx is celebrating its 20th anniversary and continues to grow from the original dreams of Founder and CEO, Alan Shuhaibar, to a global packaging solutions provider.
Apr 8th, 2022
Pick To Light Cart1
Pick-to-Light Cart
New Age Industrial’s #52092 aluminum 4-tier pick-to-light cart is designed with an order picker pocket for warehouse picking with all wiring housed inside the framework of the cart to provide maximum protection from damage and external exposure.
Apr 8th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3 62335a3b1037e
TricorBraun to Acquire PBFY
TricorBraun entered into an agreement to acquire PBFY, a flexible packaging distributors in North America. The acquisition will expand TricorBraun’s flexible packaging division, TricorBraun Flex.
Apr 7th, 2022
Wager%20 Addition 4 5x3
Eriez® Celebrates 80 Years in Business
The Eriez story began in 1942 when founder O.F. Merwin installed a permanent magnet in a grain mill. Today, the company has a workforce of more than 900 individuals located throughout 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries on six continents.
Apr 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 06 At 12 48 44 Pm
Cup
Visstun introduces the 8 oz-U8 cup that uses the industry standard 3.635 in. rim OD allowing it to fill on common filling equipment and use the same lids as the industry standard 12 oz-U2.
Apr 7th, 2022
Aptar closure using UPR resin
Aptar, PureCycle Achieve Testing Milestone with Ultra-Pure Recycled Plastic
AptarGroup announced its progress in testing and transforming PureCycle Technologies’ Ultra-Pure recycled (UPR) plastic.
Apr 6th, 2022
Rose
Rose Graffin Appointed Chairman of the Board and Président Directeur Général of Serac Holding
Graffin was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board & Président Directeur Général following the untimely passing of Andre JJ Graffin, who was the founder and Chairman of the Board for Serac Holding since its inception over 50 years ago.
Apr 5th, 2022
(From left to right) Arne Karlsson, Marie Samuelsson, and Peter Nilsson
Marie Samuelsson Appointed CEO of Ecolean
Samuelsson will assume the CEO role on June 1, 2022 following Peter L Nilsson’s planned retirement after more than 15 years with the company.
Apr 5th, 2022
Warehouse 1
Lion Beverage to Open New Beverage Canning Facility
The new 250,000 sq ft facility will feature two new state-of-the-art canning lines capable of producing 1600 cans/min, warehouse space for raw and finished goods, as well as a repack area.
Apr 5th, 2022
Heuft E Xaminer Ii Series 4c 300dpi 15x10cm[2]
X-ray Inspection Machines for Foodstuffs
Heuft offers the eXaminer II (shown) foreign object detector and the reflexx A.I. image processer both designed for use in the X-ray inspection of foodstuffs.
Apr 4th, 2022
Gtx Cutaway 11 large
How Can Electromechanical Actuation Benefit the Food & Beverage and Packaging Industries?
Apr 4th, 2022
Sp Eclipse Stretch Film Product 3 Rolls Red
Sigma Plastics to Expand Production of its VANISH Film Powered by Smart Plastic’s SPTek ECLIPSE
Sigma Stretch is expanding production of its stretch film to all five of its production facilities across North America and Canada.
Apr 4th, 2022
Ldx Rtb 4 0 Little David Rev 210909 English Us Sig 35 Bro
Case Sealer
With belt speeds up to 155 fpm, Signode’s LDX-RTB 4.0 semi-automatic random case sealer features patented technology that enables processing of void-filled and over-stuffed cases with a pneumatic top cartridge.
Apr 4th, 2022
Klöckner Pentaplast, a provider of recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, is expanding its Beaver location.
Klöckner Pentaplast Adds RPET/PET Capacity to Beaver Site
The addition will further grow the company's sustainable healthcare and food packaging market in North America.
Apr 1st, 2022