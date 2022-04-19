Domino North America Named One of 2022’s Best Places to Work in Illinois

“It has been a challenging 2 years to say the least, and the tenacity and focus from our employees has been remarkable to witness. While pivoting from remote working to managing individual challenges at home, somehow our team remained committed to our customers. They showed up, they did so with integrity and a new level of authenticity. We have received many awards here at Domino North America, but this one directed by our employees is our most cherished. We are truly honored that our employees allow us to be a part of their lives and deem Domino North America worthy of their time and energy.“ highlights Chris Boll, Director of Human Resources, Domino North America.

Domino will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards ceremony coordinated by The Daily Herald Business Ledger and will be profiled in a special publication by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in May and June respectively.



