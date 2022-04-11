TricorBraun to Acquire PB Packaging

PB manufactures plastic and glass packaging and serves customers in the health, industrial, food, and automotive industries.



“We are excited to grow our business in Australia, offering customers expanded solutions and supply chain options,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “The PB Packaging team’s dedication to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service make them an ideal fit. We are pleased to welcome PB Packaging to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to investing in its continued growth.”

PB’s current leadership team will join TricorBraun and all 140 PB team members will be offered positions with the company. Effective with the closing of the transaction, PB will operate as PB Packaging, a TricorBraun company. The company will continue to operate as a stand-alone business.

"We are delighted that TricorBraun will acquire PB and that all rigid team members will be offered positions with TricorBraun,” said Tim Welsh, CEO and managing director, Pro-Pac. “TricorBraun is a natural home for the PB business, and we look forward to completing the transaction expeditiously.”

“Over the last 32 years, we’ve solidified our reputation as one of the most respected distributors of packaging materials and services in Australia,” said Andrew Allsop, executive general manager, PB Packaging. We look forward to continuing our service to customers, with TricorBraun’s support, resources, and investments in our growth.”







