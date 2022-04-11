TricorBraun to Acquire PB Packaging

TricorBraun entered into an agreement to acquire PB Packaging, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, expanding its presence in Australia.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

TricorBraun
Apr 11th, 2022
Social Tb Pb Sign

PB manufactures plastic and glass packaging and serves customers in the health, industrial, food, and automotive industries.

“We are excited to grow our business in Australia, offering customers expanded solutions and supply chain options,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “The PB Packaging team’s dedication to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service make them an ideal fit. We are pleased to welcome PB Packaging to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to investing in its continued growth.”

PB’s current leadership team will join TricorBraun and all 140 PB team members will be offered positions with the company. Effective with the closing of the transaction, PB will operate as PB Packaging, a TricorBraun company. The company will continue to operate as a stand-alone business.

"We are delighted that TricorBraun will acquire PB and that all rigid team members will be offered positions with TricorBraun,” said Tim Welsh, CEO and managing director, Pro-Pac. “TricorBraun is a natural home for the PB business, and we look forward to completing the transaction expeditiously.”

“Over the last 32 years, we’ve solidified our reputation as one of the most respected distributors of packaging materials and services in Australia,” said Andrew Allsop, executive general manager, PB Packaging. We look forward to continuing our service to customers, with TricorBraun’s support, resources, and investments in our growth.”



Companies in this article
TricorBraun
Jessica Zasadni Jls Automation
Jessica Zasadni Named Director of Human Resources for JLS Automation
In line with JLS’ goal of making the world a better place, as Director of HR, Zasadni is tasked with further strengthening the company's culture in order to continue to make it a great place to work.
Apr 11th, 2022
Social Tb Pb Sign
TricorBraun to Acquire PB Packaging
TricorBraun entered into an agreement to acquire PB Packaging, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, expanding its presence in Australia.
Apr 11th, 2022
Vj Remote Service Side By Side
Cellular Connectivity Solution for Remote Service
Videojet Technologies launches the Customer Independent Cellular Network (CICN), a connectivity solution for VideojetConnect™ Remote Service (VRS) and the easiest and fastest way to connect coding equipment to the Videojet cloud and enable VRS.
Apr 11th, 2022
Bellatrx 20years Web 1 450x399
BellatRx Celebrates its 20th Anniversary
BellatRx is celebrating its 20th anniversary and continues to grow from the original dreams of Founder and CEO, Alan Shuhaibar, to a global packaging solutions provider.
Apr 8th, 2022
Pick To Light Cart1
Pick-to-Light Cart
New Age Industrial’s #52092 aluminum 4-tier pick-to-light cart is designed with an order picker pocket for warehouse picking with all wiring housed inside the framework of the cart to provide maximum protection from damage and external exposure.
Apr 8th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3 62335a3b1037e
TricorBraun to Acquire PBFY
TricorBraun entered into an agreement to acquire PBFY, a flexible packaging distributors in North America. The acquisition will expand TricorBraun’s flexible packaging division, TricorBraun Flex.
Apr 7th, 2022
Wager%20 Addition 4 5x3
Eriez® Celebrates 80 Years in Business
The Eriez story began in 1942 when founder O.F. Merwin installed a permanent magnet in a grain mill. Today, the company has a workforce of more than 900 individuals located throughout 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries on six continents.
Apr 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 06 At 12 48 44 Pm
Cup
Visstun introduces the 8 oz-U8 cup that uses the industry standard 3.635 in. rim OD allowing it to fill on common filling equipment and use the same lids as the industry standard 12 oz-U2.
Apr 7th, 2022
Aptar closure using UPR resin
Aptar, PureCycle Achieve Testing Milestone with Ultra-Pure Recycled Plastic
AptarGroup announced its progress in testing and transforming PureCycle Technologies’ Ultra-Pure recycled (UPR) plastic.
Apr 6th, 2022
Rose
Rose Graffin Appointed Chairman of the Board and Président Directeur Général of Serac Holding
Graffin was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board & Président Directeur Général following the untimely passing of Andre JJ Graffin, who was the founder and Chairman of the Board for Serac Holding since its inception over 50 years ago.
Apr 5th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Warehouse 1
Lion Beverage to Open New Beverage Canning Facility
The new 250,000 sq ft facility will feature two new state-of-the-art canning lines capable of producing 1600 cans/min, warehouse space for raw and finished goods, as well as a repack area.
Apr 5th, 2022
Heuft E Xaminer Ii Series 4c 300dpi 15x10cm[2]
X-ray Inspection Machines for Foodstuffs
Heuft offers the eXaminer II (shown) foreign object detector and the reflexx A.I. image processer both designed for use in the X-ray inspection of foodstuffs.
Apr 4th, 2022
Gtx Cutaway 11 large
How Can Electromechanical Actuation Benefit the Food & Beverage and Packaging Industries?
Apr 4th, 2022
Sp Eclipse Stretch Film Product 3 Rolls Red
Sigma Plastics to Expand Production of its VANISH Film Powered by Smart Plastic’s SPTek ECLIPSE
Sigma Stretch is expanding production of its stretch film to all five of its production facilities across North America and Canada.
Apr 4th, 2022
Ldx Rtb 4 0 Little David Rev 210909 English Us Sig 35 Bro
Case Sealer
With belt speeds up to 155 fpm, Signode’s LDX-RTB 4.0 semi-automatic random case sealer features patented technology that enables processing of void-filled and over-stuffed cases with a pneumatic top cartridge.
Apr 4th, 2022
Klöckner Pentaplast, a provider of recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, is expanding its Beaver location.
Klöckner Pentaplast Adds RPET/PET Capacity to Beaver Site
The addition will further grow the company's sustainable healthcare and food packaging market in North America.
Apr 1st, 2022
Over Under Transpositor Product Settling Merge 3 Baggers To 2 Case Packers By Multi Conveyor High Res
Customized Conveyor System
Multi-Conveyor recently built a complex, yet small footprint, custom conveyor system that uses a servo transpositor retract and two stacked servo merges to transport bags of chicken from three baggers to two case packers, with X-ray scans in the process.
Apr 1st, 2022
Void Technologies Mdo Pe Films
Void Technologies Opens R&D and Compound Manufacturing Facility for Flexible Packaging
Void Technologies, a materials science company, opened its first U.S.-based, plastic reduction research labs and compound manufacturing facility to help packaging manufacturers and brand owners transition to more sustainable plastics and packaging.
Apr 1st, 2022
More in Supplier News
Kelby Thayer
Kelby Thayer Promoted to Manager of Operations for Distribution Testing for Smithers
Thayer will be responsible for overseeing client testing programs to ensure all expectations are being met and constantly reviewing capacity and capability needs for additions to the laboratory.
Apr 1st, 2022
3 D Neopac Tube Image
3D Neopac Makes Major Technology Investments
The company has recently implemented several technology upgrades in production and is bringing a variety of EcoDesign solutions for its signature SpringTube™ and plastic tubes.
Mar 31st, 2022
Dorner Aqua Gard Lp
Sanitary Conveyor
Dorner’s AquaGard LP conveyor is designed to fit in tight spaces, making it the ideal sanitary conveyor for dry or wipedown applications within the packaging, pharmaceutical, confectionery, bakery, and other packaged food industries.
Mar 10th, 2022
Unknown
Solenis, BIO-LUTIONS Partner to Produce Sustainable Disposable Alternatives to Single-use Plastic Products
Solenis, a global producer of specialty chemicals, and BIO-LUTIONS, a Hamburg-based CleanTech company, will develop more sustainable disposable products to replace various single-use plastic products in food packaging applications.
Mar 30th, 2022
Image 2
Moisture Barrier Paper
Cortec’s EcoShield® barrier paper is made with a water-based barrier coating that creates an environmentally acceptable, fully recyclable replacement for polycoated and wax papers.
Mar 29th, 2022
Snack Food On Site Pic
Triton Helps Snack Food Manufacturer Optimize Product Flow and Accuracy
A Midwest snack food manufacturer chose Triton Innovation’s metering hopper and feeder systems when it added a new line to its production.
Mar 29th, 2022
Unknown
Tim Sheehan Promoted to Eriez-India Managing Director
Eriez® Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench announces Tim Sheehan will succeed Satish Shenoy as Eriez-India Managing Director after Shenoy’s retirement earlier this year.
Mar 29th, 2022
R.A Jones’ technician Jake Young runs a machine diagnostic, a service provided to customers through its asset management program.
R.A Jones Expands its Asset Management Program for CPGs
R.A Jones adds machine line evaluations and revamped training services to its customizable customer support capabilities to alleviate brand manufacturers’ challenges.
Mar 28th, 2022
Innopack Packer
KHS Debuts Retrofits for Existing Packaging Machines
The new packaging line retrofits from KHS wrap beverage cans in paper instead of film and can be retrofitted to existing Innopack machines.
Mar 28th, 2022
C6 R4 442241
Customizable Cups
Using the industry standard 3.839 in. rim OD, Visstun’s new 8 oz-R8 and 14 oz-R4 cups are easy to fill on pint equipment and use the same lids as the industry standard Pint-R6.
Mar 28th, 2022
Brian Croke280x300
Brian Croke Promoted to VP Technology of Enercon Industries
In this new position, Croke will lead Enercon’s Engineering and Product Development Teams for web surface treating, induction cap sealing, and object surface treating product lines.
Mar 28th, 2022
Nord 100 Frame Motor
Nord Motors Provide Additional Strength, Stability, and Cooling Advantages
Eliminate need for NPT adapters
Mar 28th, 2022