Aptar, PureCycle Achieve Testing Milestone with Ultra-Pure Recycled Plastic

Aptar and PureCycle are working to determine the right material combination to create hinged closures for food, beverage, and cosmetics applications made with UPR. Recently, Aptar converted prototype material from the PureCycle Feedstock Evaluation Unit into multiple colors of hinged closures with performances similar to conventional resin for food, beverage, and cosmetic applications.

Industry collaboration is essential to achieve a more circular economy, which is why Aptar works with partners, suppliers, and customers who share our vision. As part of Aptar’s sustainable material sourcing strategy, which is aimed at providing a portfolio of solutions to our customers and end-users, Aptar signed a strategic agreement with PureCycle in September of 2019.

For the past two years, Aptar has partnered with PureCycle as its preferred technology partner among converters of UPR allowing the two companies to work diligently on rigorous prototype testing of UPR in dispensing solution applications.

PureCycle is actively working to begin commercial production of UPR at its first commercial facility in the United States. Aptar will have access to UPR from this initial site, as well as UPR from future PureCycle facilities worldwide.

Aptar believes that the packaging industry must move beyond the “make, use, dispose” behaviors of the past and actively work toward a circular economy. By circulating used plastic and packaging, we keep it in the economy and out of the environment. Therefore, Aptar works to reduce the quantity of plastic needed, use recycled materials, partner with recyclers, and develop reuse models.

Aptar’s vision is to design products and processes with people and the planet in mind and we are focusing our activities on three main areas for more sustainable product development: recycled materials, recyclability, and reusability. As a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, this collaboration with PureCycle and use of innovative recycled materials highlights our pledge to reduce environmental impact and support the Foundation’s vision for a circular economy. We are working hard towards our 2025 targets to incorporate more recycled content into product offerings and have our dispensing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, food, and beverage markets be 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable.



