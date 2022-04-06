Aptar, PureCycle Achieve Testing Milestone with Ultra-Pure Recycled Plastic

AptarGroup announced its progress in testing and transforming PureCycle Technologies’ Ultra-Pure recycled (UPR) plastic.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

AptarGroup, Inc.
Apr 6th, 2022
Aptar closure using UPR resin
Aptar closure using UPR resin

Aptar and PureCycle are working to determine the right material combination to create hinged closures for food, beverage, and cosmetics applications made with UPR. Recently, Aptar converted prototype material from the PureCycle Feedstock Evaluation Unit into multiple colors of hinged closures with performances similar to conventional resin for food, beverage, and cosmetic applications.

Industry collaboration is essential to achieve a more circular economy, which is why Aptar works with partners, suppliers, and customers who share our vision. As part of Aptar’s sustainable material sourcing strategy, which is aimed at providing a portfolio of solutions to our customers and end-users, Aptar signed a strategic agreement with PureCycle in September of 2019.

For the past two years, Aptar has partnered with PureCycle as its preferred technology partner among converters of UPR allowing the two companies to work diligently on rigorous prototype testing of UPR in dispensing solution applications.

PureCycle is actively working to begin commercial production of UPR at its first commercial facility in the United States. Aptar will have access to UPR from this initial site, as well as UPR from future PureCycle facilities worldwide.

Aptar believes that the packaging industry must move beyond the “make, use, dispose” behaviors of the past and actively work toward a circular economy. By circulating used plastic and packaging, we keep it in the economy and out of the environment. Therefore, Aptar works to reduce the quantity of plastic needed, use recycled materials, partner with recyclers, and develop reuse models.

Aptar’s vision is to design products and processes with people and the planet in mind and we are focusing our activities on three main areas for more sustainable product development: recycled materials, recyclability, and reusability. As a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, this collaboration with PureCycle and use of innovative recycled materials highlights our pledge to reduce environmental impact and support the Foundation’s vision for a circular economy. We are working hard towards our 2025 targets to incorporate more recycled content into product offerings and have our dispensing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, food, and beverage markets be 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable.


Companies in this article
AptarGroup, Inc.
Aptar closure using UPR resin
Aptar, PureCycle Achieve Testing Milestone with Ultra-Pure Recycled Plastic
AptarGroup announced its progress in testing and transforming PureCycle Technologies’ Ultra-Pure recycled (UPR) plastic.
Apr 6th, 2022
Rose
Rose Graffin Appointed Chairman of the Board and Président Directeur Général of Serac Holding
Graffin was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board & Président Directeur Général following the untimely passing of Andre JJ Graffin, who was the founder and Chairman of the Board for Serac Holding since its inception over 50 years ago.
Apr 5th, 2022
(From left to right) Arne Karlsson, Marie Samuelsson, and Peter Nilsson
Marie Samuelsson Appointed CEO of Ecolean
Samuelsson will assume the CEO role on June 1, 2022 following Peter L Nilsson’s planned retirement after more than 15 years with the company.
Apr 5th, 2022
Warehouse 1
Lion Beverage to Open New Beverage Canning Facility
The new 250,000 sq ft facility will feature two new state-of-the-art canning lines capable of producing 1600 cans/min, warehouse space for raw and finished goods, as well as a repack area.
Apr 5th, 2022
Heuft E Xaminer Ii Series 4c 300dpi 15x10cm[2]
X-ray Inspection Machines for Foodstuffs
Heuft offers the eXaminer II (shown) foreign object detector and the reflexx A.I. image processer both designed for use in the X-ray inspection of foodstuffs.
Apr 4th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Sp Eclipse Stretch Film Product 3 Rolls Red
Sigma Plastics to Expand Production of its VANISH Film Powered by Smart Plastic’s SPTek ECLIPSE
Sigma Stretch is expanding production of its stretch film to all five of its production facilities across North America and Canada.
Apr 4th, 2022
Ldx Rtb 4 0 Little David Rev 210909 English Us Sig 35 Bro
Case Sealer
With belt speeds up to 155 fpm, Signode’s LDX-RTB 4.0 semi-automatic random case sealer features patented technology that enables processing of void-filled and over-stuffed cases with a pneumatic top cartridge.
Apr 4th, 2022
Klöckner Pentaplast, a provider of recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, is expanding its Beaver location.
Klöckner Pentaplast Adds RPET/PET Capacity to Beaver Site
The addition will further grow the company's sustainable healthcare and food packaging market in North America.
Apr 1st, 2022
Over Under Transpositor Product Settling Merge 3 Baggers To 2 Case Packers By Multi Conveyor High Res
Customized Conveyor System
Multi-Conveyor recently built a complex, yet small footprint, custom conveyor system that uses a servo transpositor retract and two stacked servo merges to transport bags of chicken from three baggers to two case packers, with X-ray scans in the process.
Apr 1st, 2022
Void Technologies Mdo Pe Films
Void Technologies Opens R&D and Compound Manufacturing Facility for Flexible Packaging
Void Technologies, a materials science company, opened its first U.S.-based, plastic reduction research labs and compound manufacturing facility to help packaging manufacturers and brand owners transition to more sustainable plastics and packaging.
Apr 1st, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Kelby Thayer
Kelby Thayer Promoted to Manager of Operations for Distribution Testing for Smithers
Thayer will be responsible for overseeing client testing programs to ensure all expectations are being met and constantly reviewing capacity and capability needs for additions to the laboratory.
Apr 1st, 2022
3 D Neopac Tube Image
3D Neopac Makes Major Technology Investments
The company has recently implemented several technology upgrades in production and is bringing a variety of EcoDesign solutions for its signature SpringTube™ and plastic tubes.
Mar 31st, 2022
Dorner Aqua Gard Lp
Sanitary Conveyor
Dorner’s AquaGard LP conveyor is designed to fit in tight spaces, making it the ideal sanitary conveyor for dry or wipedown applications within the packaging, pharmaceutical, confectionery, bakery, and other packaged food industries.
Mar 10th, 2022
Unknown
Solenis, BIO-LUTIONS Partner to Produce Sustainable Disposable Alternatives to Single-use Plastic Products
Solenis, a global producer of specialty chemicals, and BIO-LUTIONS, a Hamburg-based CleanTech company, will develop more sustainable disposable products to replace various single-use plastic products in food packaging applications.
Mar 30th, 2022
Image 2
Moisture Barrier Paper
Cortec’s EcoShield® barrier paper is made with a water-based barrier coating that creates an environmentally acceptable, fully recyclable replacement for polycoated and wax papers.
Mar 29th, 2022
Snack Food On Site Pic
Triton Helps Snack Food Manufacturer Optimize Product Flow and Accuracy
A Midwest snack food manufacturer chose Triton Innovation’s metering hopper and feeder systems when it added a new line to its production.
Mar 29th, 2022
Unknown
Tim Sheehan Promoted to Eriez-India Managing Director
Eriez® Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench announces Tim Sheehan will succeed Satish Shenoy as Eriez-India Managing Director after Shenoy’s retirement earlier this year.
Mar 29th, 2022
R.A Jones’ technician Jake Young runs a machine diagnostic, a service provided to customers through its asset management program.
R.A Jones Expands its Asset Management Program for CPGs
R.A Jones adds machine line evaluations and revamped training services to its customizable customer support capabilities to alleviate brand manufacturers’ challenges.
Mar 28th, 2022
More in Supplier News
C6 R4 442241
Customizable Cups
Using the industry standard 3.839 in. rim OD, Visstun’s new 8 oz-R8 and 14 oz-R4 cups are easy to fill on pint equipment and use the same lids as the industry standard Pint-R6.
Mar 28th, 2022
Brian Croke280x300
Brian Croke Promoted to VP Technology of Enercon Industries
In this new position, Croke will lead Enercon’s Engineering and Product Development Teams for web surface treating, induction cap sealing, and object surface treating product lines.
Mar 28th, 2022
Nord 100 Frame Motor
Nord Motors Provide Additional Strength, Stability, and Cooling Advantages
Eliminate need for NPT adapters
Mar 28th, 2022
Phoenix Bloomington Plant
Phoenix Opens Manufacturing Plant in Indiana
Closure manufacturer opens its fifth production site.
Mar 28th, 2022
Graphic Packaging Enviro Clip1
Graphic Packaging Extends Range of Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Beverage Industry
Graphic Packaging enhanced its range of sustainable multipack packaging for the beverage industry with the launch of EnviroClip™—a minimal material, paperboard alternative to plastic rings and shrink film for standard beverage cans.
Mar 28th, 2022
Nicolas Ricard
Nicolas Ricard Appointed Managing Director of Serac Inc
Ricard’s appointment was effective on March 15, 2022. He had been working as Chief Sales Officer of Serac group since November 2020.
Mar 28th, 2022
Wipotec-OCS HC-FL-T catchweigher
Wipotec-OCS to Debut Predictive Maintenance Capabilities for Catchweighers
Solution uses historical analytics to predict component performance, streamlining and customizing maintenance for decreased downtime.
Mar 23rd, 2022
CBD product manufacturer CV Sciences tapped RRD’s deep expertise and strong resources for continued retail success and growth.
RRD Offers Specialty Services for Cannabis and CBD Brands
RDD’s services drive scale and product differentiation to help cannabis and CBD businesses keep pace with market demand and create meaningful product engagement with consumers at dispensaries and select CBD retailers.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Ulsan
Novelis to Build $50 Million Recycling and Casting Center in South Korea
Facility will reduce Novelis' carbon emissions by more than 420,000 tons a year.
Mar 21st, 2022
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones Named President and CEO of Bastian Solutions
Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, promoted Aaron Jones from President to President and CEO effective April 1, 2022.
Mar 18th, 2022
Carl Roeder
Cama North America Adds Carl Roeder and Amber Griggs to its Sales Force
Carl Roeder, Northwest Regional Sales Manager, and Amber Griggs, Southwest Regional Sales Manager will assist customers in their respective regions with case packing, cartoning, robotics, and sleeving applications.
Mar 18th, 2022
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3
TricorBraun Acquires Neville and More
TricorBraun’s acquisition of UK rigid packaging manufacturer Neville and More will further expand its presence in Europe and around the world.
Mar 17th, 2022