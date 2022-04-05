Marie Samuelsson Appointed CEO of Ecolean

Samuelsson brings several decades of industry and senior leadership experience to her new position. Most recently, she worked as Market Region Manager at ASSA ABLOY, an access solutions supplier. Prior to that she held the position of Senior Vice President at Höganäs, a supplier of services and manufacturing applications to the automotive industry. In addition, Samuelsson has worked at Tetra Pak, SonyEricsson, and ABB.

Ecolean’s Chairman Arne Karlsson on the appointment: "With Marie, we are getting an experienced leader with deep engineering expertise and relevant industry experience. We are happy to have her at the helm of our continued expansion and are looking forward to working together. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Peter for his passion and hard work in driving Ecolean’s success."

Samuelsson on her new role: "What drew my interest to Ecolean is the idea of a truly sustainable business model. Encoded into Ecolean’s DNA is using a minimal amount of raw material to produce lightweight packaging solutions. The company is at the technological forefront of the industry and is really bringing something new to the market, which impressed me." says Marie Samuelsson.

Peter Nilsson was appointed CEO of Ecolean in 2007 and has led the company through expansion to 30 countries across the world and the set-up of production sites in Sweden, China and Pakistan.

"I am very proud of what we have achieved over the last 15 years and would like to thank the team at Ecolean, with whom it has been a pleasure to work. As I welcome Marie, whom I know will bring a valuable skillset to Ecolean’s growth plans, it is my hope that she finds the job as exciting and rewarding as I have," says Nilsson.