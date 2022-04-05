Lion Beverage to Open New Beverage Canning Facility

The facility, located at Grimes Industrial Park in Pittston, Penn., is set to open at the beginning of 2023.

The new facility’s output is forecasted at 40 million cases of cans per year which will include both brewed and non-brewed beverages. With the expansion will also come numerous job opportunities, as the brewery expects to hire 40-50 new employees per can line with positions ranging from production workers to quality assurance technicians.

Jeff Meoni, President and Michael Clarke, CEO stated that the new can lines are the first in a series of planned investments in the new facility, while continuing to expand capabilities at the current plant.







