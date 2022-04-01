Kelby Thayer Promoted to Manager of Operations for Distribution Testing for Smithers

He will manage safety and quality programs and support a team of engineers and technicians at the Smithers distribution testing laboratory in Lansing, Mich.

“Kelby has embodied the Smithers promise of accurate data and excellent service since he first joined our team in 2011,” said Michael Kuebler, Technical Director, Distribution Testing, Smithers. “He has a strong track record of identifying testing needs within a certain industry and developing new test offerings to fill the gap. With his talent for problem solving and his passion for quality, he will be a great asset to our valued clients in this new role.”

Thayer joined Smithers as a project engineer and later moved into the role of senior engineer and quality coordinator, ensuring compliance with ISO 17025:2017 standards. He’s led a variety of critical transit testing projects over the years highlighted recently by several validation projects for COVID-19 vaccine packaging. Prior to joining the team at Smithers, Thayer spent 13 years working at Michigan State University, at the Composite Materials and Structures Center and the School of Packaging.

Thayer has a Bachelor of Science in plastics engineering from Ferris State University. He is an active member of ISTA and ASTM and is an ASTM D10 Executive Committee Officer.

