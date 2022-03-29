Tim Sheehan Promoted to Eriez-India Managing Director

Sheehan has been with Eriez since 2011, serving most recently as Sales Director for the company’s Canadian office.

“Tim’s knowledge of the minerals market will help accelerate Eriez-India’s growth in the traditional mining market,” says Kohmuench. “In addition, his management capabilities, interpersonal skills and sales experience will help Eriez-India grow domestically while becoming a stronger intercompany contributor,” he adds.

Sheehan earned a bachelor’s degree in mining and mineral engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in 2001. He began his career at Unimin Corp. as a Senior Process Engineer before joining the Eriez team in 2011 as Lab Manager at the company’s headquarters in Erie, Penn. Sheehan then emigrated to Canada in 2012 to work as a Senior Process Engineer for Eriez-Flotation in Vancouver, British Columbia. Over the next several years he moved into the Eriez Canadian sales department, which he led prior to this most recent promotion to Eriez-India Managing Director.



According to Kohmuench, Sheehan will relocate from Canada and operate from Eriez' Chennai, India facility.



