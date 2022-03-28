Phoenix Opens Manufacturing Plant in Indiana

This newly renovated 450,000 sq ft facility adds to Phoenix’s production capability in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Tennessee and will allow Phoenix to greatly expand production on several of its key products and meet growing customer demand.

The new Bloomington plant is SQF-certified and in a centralized location that was strategically chosen to be near its customers, heavy power infrastructure, interstate highway, and rail access. For over 18 months, Phoenix worked with The Austin Co. and CSO Architects to construct a state-of-the-art, energy efficient facility that has enhanced operational and traffic flow.

Phoenix also worked closely with Clark Greiner of the Bloomington Economic Development Corp. as well as Monroe County to clear administrative hurdles and add jobs in the community. The new Bloomington site is anticipated to create over 125 jobs throughout the next 4 years.

In preparation for the plant opening, Phoenix leveraged the talent and knowledge from their Greencastle, Ind. plant and was able to promote from within the company to fulfill several positions. “We are excited to be able to draw from the strength of our Greencastle employees as we bring the Bloomington plant online,” said Bill Benton, Bloomington Plant Manager. “A handful of our Greencastle employees have moved into leadership roles at the Bloomington site and are actively training our newest employees to help the new plant get up and running as seamlessly as possible.”

“This is an exciting time for Phoenix, said Phoenix Co-President, Giles Miller. “We have been expanding our product lines and introducing a new production facility will allow us to continue to provide high quality closures as quickly as possible to our customers.”



