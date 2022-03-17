TricorBraun Acquires Neville and More

Neville and More is a glass, plastics, and aluminum packaging provider for many well-known household brands across multiple end markets, including health care, pharma, personal care, and food and beverage.

“Our acquisition of Neville and More, a well-respected leader in the UK packaging market, enables us to offer expanded services and supply chain options to customers,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “Neville and More has provided high-quality and innovative packaging solutions for 70 years, and we look forward to investing in its continued growth. We are thrilled to welcome the Neville and More team to the TricorBraun family.”

All Neville and More team members will remain with TricorBraun. The company will continue as a stand-alone business unit, operating as Neville and More, a TricorBraun company. Joe Mazzilli, a packaging industry veteran and TricorBraun’s UK Sales Leader for the past decade, will serve as Neville and More’s Managing Director.

“Given our similar values and our shared dedication to exceptional customer service and high-quality products, TricorBraun is the ideal home for Neville and More’s next stage,” said Claire Sharpe, owner, Neville and More. “We look forward to Neville and More’s future growth with such an admired packaging leader.”



