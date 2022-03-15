The Massman Companies Acquires New England Machinery

New England Machinery, Inc. (NEM) builds quality machines to improve efficiencies in packaging production lines worldwide. NEM product lines include bottle unscramblers, orienters, cappers, retorquers, and lidders. NEM also provides several types of specialty equipment including pluggers, pump sorters and placers, scoop feeders, and spout inserters.

The addition of NEM to The Massman Companies enables full line solutions from bottle to pallet. NEM is the fourth acquisition for Massman in bottling systems and container/component handling following the acquisitions of PASE, Ideal-Pak, and DTM Packaging. Combined, these businesses deliver filling and packaging line solutions for bottle through drum and tote container applications.

“NEM and Massman share common company family values focused on customer success, employee wellness, community, and long-term business growth,” said Jeffrey Hohn, President and CEO of The Massman Companies. “We welcome all the NEM employees and customers to The Massman Companies and look forward to many future successes.”

Judith Nickse, a second-generation family owner of New England Machinery, said, “We are excited to be joining The Massman Companies. The acquisition is good news for our employees, giving them the opportunity to work in a business committed to investment in customer success, product development, and technology. We are excited to enter this next phase of NEM’s growth.”



