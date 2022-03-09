Fresh-Lock Closures to Showcase Child-Resistant Solutions at PACK EXPO East

“Reliable packaging isn’t enough. The Fresh-Lock team is fixated on creating innovative solutions to improve sustainability and safety for the flexible packaging industry,” said Thomas Morsheimer, Fresh-Lock's business development manager. “By changing our approach to product packaging, we have made significant progress in closure technologies. We are thrilled to share how brands and packagers can improve their sustainability and safety efforts by implementing our solutions.”

The Fresh-Lock team recognizes that packaging can play a critical role in the prevention of product accidents with young children. Excited to deliver new innovations for the pharmaceutical industry, the Fresh-Lock brand will feature their newest child-resistant technology—a slider ideal for recycle-ready pouches.

The Fresh-Lock Child-Resistant zipper (shown) will be showcased, now available in a fully compostable option. Fresh-Lock Child-Resistant packaging is designed to prevent children from accessing the contents while remaining easy for adults to open.

To further the experience, guests are invited to visit the virtual Fresh-Lock Marketplace, where they can access information and videos on Fresh-Lock’s newest products and innovations.



On Tuesday, March 22nd, at 11:00 EST, Fresh-Lock's thought leader, Thomas Morsheimer, will present “Could Compostability Be the Right Path for Your Flexible Pouch” on Innovation Stage 2226. This seminar will examine the process for considering compostables as a flexible pouch option and emphasize what it takes to bring them to the market.



