Applied Manufacturing Recognized for Outstanding Robot Sales

“Applied Manufacturing Technologies received Fanuc America Corporation’s 2021 Sales Growth Award in recognition of their robotic sales achievement and yearly growth,” said Lawrence Marino, account manager for Fanuc America Corp. “The award is presented to Fanuc America’s Robotic Authorized System Integrators who achieve a minimum of 50 percent growth in robot unit sales over the prior year.”

“I would like to thank Fanuc America for once again recognizing Applied Manufacturing Technologies with a Sales Growth Award,” said Michael Jacobs, president and CEO of Applied Manufacturing Technologies. “Our decades-long partnership has given us the tools and support to stay at the forefront of robotic technologies in the manufacturing industry.”