Glenroy to Increase Adhesive Lamination Capacity

To address increase in demand for sustainable flexible packaging, Glenroy is investing in additional adhesive lamination capacity.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Glenroy, Inc.
Mar 8th, 2022
Glenroy Logo R Print

The addition of a tandem adhesive laminator will allow Glenroy to better serve both existing and new customers.

“Our recent expansion, and specifically, the addition of the Tandem Adhesive Laminator, is accelerating our growth in high-barrier film laminations, recyclable pouches, and our stand-up pouch capabilities,” said Evan Arnold, VP of Business Development at Glenroy. “This investment will allow us to partner with existing and new customers to innovate, develop and expand the distribution of high-quality products in revolutionary sustainable flexible packaging, with a focus on preserving our environment. This additional capacity will enable us to continue to exceed our customers’ expectations for years to come.”

The expansion not only provides additional capacity, but it will also provides new jobs within the community. Glenroy is a 3rd generation, family-owned company dedicated to serving its customers, partners, and their community.

“The new Tandem Adhesive Laminator, which will be ready for production this spring, will improve run speeds, cure time, and increase capacity. The machine is in a temperature and humidity-controlled environment for top-performance,” said Jeff Huizenga, Adhesive Laminate Manager at Glenroy. “This laminator is saving time and still allows us to provide the best, high-quality flexible packaging materials that Glenroy is known for.”


Companies in this article
Glenroy, Inc.
Videos from Glenroy, Inc.View all videos
Protect your Products with Flexible Packaging from Glenroy®
Protect your Products with Flexible Packaging from Glenroy®
Jan 11th, 2022
Innovation Stage - Eye on the Environment: Combating Food Waste with Flexible Packaging
Innovation Stage - Eye on the Environment: Combating Food Waste with Flexible Packaging
Oct 22nd, 2021
Technology Minute (Packaging World) with Glenroy, Inc.®
Technology Minute (Packaging World) with Glenroy, Inc.®
Oct 11th, 2021
Glenroy Logo R Print
Glenroy to Increase Adhesive Lamination Capacity
To address increase in demand for sustainable flexible packaging, Glenroy is investing in additional adhesive lamination capacity.
Mar 8th, 2022
Joseph Warakomski Romark Logistics
Joseph Warakomski Named Chief Information Officer for Romark Logistics
Warakomski will lead the company’s team of IT professionals in the areas of Project Management, Security, Infrastructure, Help Desk, and Software Development.
Mar 7th, 2022
Tom Mathias
Lenze Americas Makes Key Executive Management Appointments
Lenze appointed Tom Mathias President and CEO and Michael Harper Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Mar 4th, 2022
Highcon Euclid5 C
Box Genie Installs Highcon Digital Converting System to Support its Growing E-Commerce Platform
After less than two weeks following installation, Box Genie begun full production on the Highcon Euclid 5C system installed at its facility in Kansas City to support a digital workflow from print to finished product.
Mar 1st, 2022
Berry Logo Cmyk Square 613f4705a6b6e
Berry Global Relaunches Website
Following significant expansion of its operations in recent years, Berry Global Group, Inc. relaunched its website to give customers worldwide easy and effective access to product information, technical support, and sustainability guidance.
Mar 1st, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Applcators
Great Lakes Label Offers Guaranteed Service, Support for Label Applicators
Great Lakes Label, LLC is known for being a label manufacturer, but they are also an authorized distributor and installer for CTM Labeling Systems, Universal Labeling Systems, and AlTech Labeling Technologies label applicators.
Feb 28th, 2022
Smp Vial Security Label
Schreiner MediPharm Security Label Provides Tamper Evidence for Vials
Offers clear first-opening indication for small pharmaceutical containers
Feb 25th, 2022
Eric%20 Nelson%20 Heashot%20 %20 Eriez
Eric Nelson Appointed Vice President-International Operations and Business Development for Eriez
Nelson worked for Eriez previously, serving the company as interim managing director of Eriez-China until 2018.
Feb 25th, 2022
Casey DiBattista
Kuka Robotics Builds Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments
Kuka appointed Casey DiBattista Chief Regional Officer of KUKA North America and Vancho Naumovski Vice President and General Manager of Operations for the United States.
Feb 24th, 2022
2022%20 Gbp Net Zero Water Mq300
Green Bay Packaging Achieves Net-Zero Water Validation
Green Bay Packaging’s Green Bay mill achieved Net-Zero Water in its production of 100% recycled containerboard paper, the first-ever UL with validation of this environmental claim.
Feb 24th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Triangle Cfo Blassick
Robert Blassick Appointed Chief Financial Officer for Triangle Package Machinery
He will replace the current CFO, Tim Gasparich, who is retiring. As CFO, Blassick will be responsible for overseeing and analyzing Triangle’s finances and helping provide a vision for the future and plan for scaling Triangle’s business.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Gualapack Group Picture All
Gualapack Opens New Subsidiary in Florida
Flexible packaging manufacturer Gualapack opened a new subsidiary, Gualapack US & Canada, with a sales office in Miami.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Ncc
NCC to Showcase Automated Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO East
NCC Automated Systems, along with its divisions, SideDrive Conveyor Co. and Nutra-Pack Systems, will be showcasing their combined experience in packaging systems integration and sanitary conveyors in Booth 1426.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Daniel R Gilbert
Daniel Gilbert Appointed President of Placon
This move recognizes Gilbert's success as Chief Financial Officer and responds to Placon’s accelerated growth strategy.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Micheman Lori Gobris News Release High Resolution Image
Lori Gobris Joins Michelman as Global Marketing Manager for Circular Economy
She will be responsible for Michelman's global market strategy and programs that enable sustainable packaging solutions for the Circular Economy within its Printing & Packaging business segment.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Saudi Arabia recycling facility
Tetra Pak Invests in Four New Recycling Facilities
Once fully operational, the recycling facilities in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Australia are expected to recycle up to 45,000 tons of post-consumer carton packages.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Image #1 in the article text.
Report: Innovative New Conveyors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
PMMI Media Group editors fanned out across the many booths at PACK EXPO Las Vegas to bring you this Innovations Report. Here’s what they saw in the conveyors category.
Feb 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 02 18 At 9 44 32 Am
Marchesini Group Announces the Beauty Division’s first Open House: in April during Cosmopack
From 26 to 30 April, the new 5,000 sq m facilities, recently built inside the Pianoro Headquarters, will host a large selection of machines and production lines developed to meet the needs of the cosmetic industry.
Feb 19th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Winco Handbook2021 New
JW Winco Publishes New Standard Parts Handbook
The handbook will support designers and engineers with the largest selection of standard parts. It lists more than available 75,000 standard parts.
Feb 18th, 2022
Renew Zero Single Cushion 200x130
Air Cushioning Film
Pregis introduces the Renew™ Zero 100% recycled content, carbon neutral air cushioning film designed for use with its AirSpeed® systems across Europe.
Feb 18th, 2022
Orion Flex Lpa
Orion to Demonstrate Updated Features on its Pallet Wrapping System at PACK EXPO East
Visit Orion Packaging Systems, a ProMach brand, in Booth 2214 to see how the updated features on its Flex LPA performs entire wrap cycle without operator handling film at beginning or end of cycle.
Feb 18th, 2022
Pr Em530 540 Pr Image
Intuitive and Advanced Compact Energy Analyzers
Feb 17th, 2022
Kc100 F(h24 5 22) (transparent) Png Version
Compact Horizontal Cartoner
PMI KYOTO launches the KC-100F continuous-motion, all-servo compact horizontal cartoner capable of either automatic or handloaded product infeed.
Feb 17th, 2022
Honeywell Logo
Honeywell, TotalEnergies Form Strategic Agreement to Complete Plastics Circular Economy
Under this agreement, Honeywell will agree to supply TotalEnergies with recycled polymer feedstock (RPF) using Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology at the recently announced Honeywell and Sacyr advanced recycling plant, intended to be built in Spain.
Feb 17th, 2022
Pro Mach Logo
ProMach Acquires TechniBlend
The deal strengthens ProMach’s capabilities in the processing solutions market to complement its robust packaging machinery portfolio and provide complete turnkey solutions across the entire production line.
Feb 17th, 2022
Matrix Pack Expo East 2022
Matrix to Demonstrate its Latest Packaging Technology at PACK EXPO East
Visit Matrix at Booth 2413 to see live demonstrations of how its vf/f/s, pre-made pouch, and sachet machines can improve productivity and sustainability goals.
Feb 16th, 2022
Glenroy Logo R Print
Glenroy Inc. Joins the Association of Plastic Recyclers
Glenroy’s membership demonstrates its commitment to the success of plastic recycling and the future of the industry.
Feb 16th, 2022
3D Bags with Perforation
UFlex Launches Innovative Products and Solutions
In December 2021, UFlex unveiled a range of new products and solutions designed to meet the various packaging needs of brands while aiding the consumers with added convenience and features.
Feb 15th, 2022
Keith Edwards Danimer Scientific
Keith Edwards Appointed Vice President of Business Development for Danimer Scientific
In this role, Edwards will focus on growing market opportunities for Danimer’s biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastic as the it continues to expand its manufacturing capacity.
Feb 15th, 2022
Package& Plant
Unique Distinctions, One Tree Planted Create New Packaging Program
Unique Distinctions Inc. announces an exclusive new packaging program; Package & Plant, in partnership with Vermont-based non-profit company One Tree Planted.
Feb 15th, 2022