Glenroy to Increase Adhesive Lamination Capacity

The addition of a tandem adhesive laminator will allow Glenroy to better serve both existing and new customers.

“Our recent expansion, and specifically, the addition of the Tandem Adhesive Laminator, is accelerating our growth in high-barrier film laminations, recyclable pouches, and our stand-up pouch capabilities,” said Evan Arnold, VP of Business Development at Glenroy. “This investment will allow us to partner with existing and new customers to innovate, develop and expand the distribution of high-quality products in revolutionary sustainable flexible packaging, with a focus on preserving our environment. This additional capacity will enable us to continue to exceed our customers’ expectations for years to come.”

The expansion not only provides additional capacity, but it will also provides new jobs within the community. Glenroy is a 3rd generation, family-owned company dedicated to serving its customers, partners, and their community.

“The new Tandem Adhesive Laminator, which will be ready for production this spring, will improve run speeds, cure time, and increase capacity. The machine is in a temperature and humidity-controlled environment for top-performance,” said Jeff Huizenga, Adhesive Laminate Manager at Glenroy. “This laminator is saving time and still allows us to provide the best, high-quality flexible packaging materials that Glenroy is known for.”



