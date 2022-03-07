Joseph Warakomski Named Chief Information Officer for Romark Logistics

At Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of the supply chain, Warakomski will focus on driving company growth by leading the strategic delivery of transformative technology solutions while ensuring that IT infrastructure supports key operational, sales, and business functions.

He brings more than 20 years of technology experience to his new role at Romark. He previously served as Chief Information Officer for FlightSafety International, a $1B subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, where he led a transformative technology strategy through customer-centric software development and infrastructure modernization. He managed the annual operating budget for areas including application development, infrastructure and operations, desktop support, information security, data analytics, DevOps, and enterprise architecture. Under Warakomski’s leadership, information security capabilities were enhanced, mobile apps flourished, digital innovation accelerated, and customer satisfaction was at an all-time high.

“We are confident in Joseph’s ability to leverage his technical expertise to partner with key stakeholders in our organization and build dynamic relationships with our clients,” said Marc Lebovitz, President of Romark. “His proven track record of aligning information technology modernization and digital initiatives with business strategy and objectives make him an outstanding technology leader. We are thrilled to have him join our organization.”

Warakomski received his undergraduate degree in Management Information Systems from New Jersey Institute of Technology. He holds an MBA from Rutgers Business School, Rutgers University.

