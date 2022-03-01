Box Genie Installs Highcon Digital Converting System to Support its Growing E-Commerce Platform

Box Genie, founded by a third-generation family-owned packaging manufacturer, began production in 2021 as an e-commerce packaging provider specializing in corrugated packaging for small to medium size businesses. The company specializes in custom mailer boxes of varying shapes, colors, sizes, and designs. Box Genie chose the Highcon for its ability to reduce tooling costs and shorten lead times without sacrificing quality

“Box Genie was particularly interested in shortening lead-times to better serve small-to mid-size orders and meet our customers’ needs for custom boxes,” said James Beard, COO Box Genie. “Highcon digital finishing allows us to increase throughput and cutting capacity as well as the ability to run custom boxes and displays and gang multiple jobs to improve efficiency.”

In addition to expanding its capacity, Beard said that Box Genie expects to be able to go after new business as a result of the purchase. “We bought the Highcon because we wanted more capacity and shorter lead times,” he added. “We were very pleased with the Highcon installation process and the dedicated onboard and training staff.”

Highcon General Manager and VP Sales, Americas, Michael Ciaramella, said, “It is our pleasure to welcome Box Genie to the ranks of our innovative customers, many of whom are experiencing the benefits of adding Highcon digital converting to their production capabilities. Streamlining the workflow and optimizing production with an end-to-end digital manufacturing process helps our clients stay ahead of the competition while adding incremental value to their customers. Box Genie is joining a growing group of customers that are leading the Web to Pack market transformation.”



