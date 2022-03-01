Berry Global Relaunches Website

The new website is designed to help customers of any size and from any location benefit from Berry’s global reach, expertise, and facilities. As such, it provides a simple, intuitive roadmap to direct them to the most appropriate information and advice across more than 155 market sectors.

“The focus is firmly on the customer experience,” explains Laci Hasenour Scourfield, Vice President Marketing and Global Brand Owner at Berry Global. “Our customer base not only spans the world but also an incredibly diverse range of end-markets, products, and applications. We therefore want to make it as easy as possible for customers to find what they are looking for.”

Given the breadth and depth of the Berry portfolio, new visitors are prompted to explore their specific area of interest. The site is organized by 155 markets and sub-markets served by Berry’s four divisions.

Alternatively, visitors can search and filter within 21 different product categories to find and compare specifications, features, and benefits of different solutions. As the product catalog has more than doubled, Berry invested in predictive search functionality, which immediately auto-fills suggestions as customers begin to type their search request.

This is supported by a comprehensive index of Berry’s global capabilities. This includes sections on its industry leading range of manufacturing processes, on-site technical support or product development, and a range of ideas and inspiration for choosing premium-quality packaging decoration.

When it comes to sustainability, the new focus on supporting customer goals is an important addition to the Berry. “Our customers are increasingly asking us to help them achieve their sustainability objectives,” explains Tarun Manroa, Chief Strategy Officer at Berry Global. “The site therefore now highlights how Berry can help our customers achieve their sustainability goals and the advice and support we provide that can be tailored to individual customer requirements.”

As an information hub, the website is a convenient and well-stocked source of industry insight – including articles, webinars, white papers, and case studies. For customers wanting to see products up close, the website also details upcoming trade shows and conferences globally where Berry is exhibiting or speaking – and they can even book a meeting with a Berry representative at the event.



