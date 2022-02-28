Great Lakes Label Offers Guaranteed Service, Support for Label Applicators

Each machine offers speed, versatility, and dependability with applications ranging from box closure to clamshell. They also offer customized horticulture solutions with their own brand that was engineered with growers in mind - The Label Gator Brand.

Great Lakes Label offers cradle-to-grave labeling solutions. It begins with assessing where the customer currently is, and where they want to go. Whether this includes manufacturing their labels, adding automation, or both - Great Lakes Label is here to help.

When a company wants to add label applicators, GLL works directly with your team to find the best applicator for your operation. Once the right applicator is chosen, GLL works diligently to assemble your machine, while keeping in contact and sending run-off videos, zoom calls, or allowing you to visit. Once your machine is complete, GLL schedules an installation and training date to install your new system and work with your team to ensure you can efficiently run your new labeling system. This installation and training usually range from 1-5 days.



Tony Cook, Owner & CEO of Great Lakes Label, has received multiple positive reviews regarding the process of helping a company choose the correct applicator for their operation through the installation and training process. Many production managers and business owners have contacted Cook personally to tell him that out of the many pieces of equipment they have purchased over the years, Great Lakes Label’s “entire sales and installation approach was one of the best experiences they have had.”



Working with Great Lakes Label offers an added value. Take advantage of the fact that they provide guaranteed support and service on all of their label applicators. If your team needs re-training years later, you can contact the GLL team to help. Also, at any time you can upgrade your operating system, or add to it!



