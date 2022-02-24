Green Bay Packaging Achieves Net-Zero Water Validation

“Environmental sustainability has always been at the core of Green Bay Packaging’s values. Our goal is to operate the most environmentally friendly mill system in the United States, with water quality in our communities a primary focus,” says Green Bay Packaging President and CEO, William Kress.

The Net Zero Water system at the Green Bay mill reduces water demand through use of reclaimed water and alternative water sources, offsetting the need for freshwater consumption. The goal in achieving “net zero water” is to transform a water-intense process into a more efficient process, returning more water to the water source than has been removed.

“Green Bay Packaging has been a strong stakeholder in developing a rigorous procedure for assessing site water balance,” said William Hoffman, research scientist in UL’s Retail and Consumer Products group. “By achieving Net-Zero Water Use based on the UL Environmental Claim Validation Procedure, Green Bay Packaging has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and preserving water resources for future use.”

“The net zero water system is an investment in water technology that benefits community water resources while providing sustainable product innovation for our packaging customers and consumers. Establishing a reclaimed water loop with the local municipal wastewater utility is an integral circular economy innovation into our papermaking process,” says Green Bay Packaging’s Director of Environment and Sustainability, Lisa Bauer-Lotto.



