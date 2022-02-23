Daniel Gilbert Appointed President of Placon

Speaking on his new appointment, Gilbert commented, “I am honored to serve our exceptional team members in this leadership role and look forward to accelerating profitable growth and operational excellence to Placon by focusing our efforts on delivering a world-class customer experience.”

Gilbert has worked for Placon, a manufacturer of sustainable thermoformed packaging solutions for the food, retail, and medical markets, for seven years, where he has been instrumental in driving two acquisitions and profitable growth. He has over 30 years of combined experience in finance, sales, business development, and leadership. Gilbert has a diverse background in multiple industries, including manufacturing, technology, banking, and consumer products. He also served as an officer and aviator in the United States Marine Corps.

Dan Mohs, former President, will stay active in the company as CEO and Chairman of the Board. He stated, “I am pleased to promote Dan Gilbert to the role of President. I have tasked him and am confident that through his leadership, we will double our business in five years while maintaining our long withstanding Placon Way family culture.”



