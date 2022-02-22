Tetra Pak Invests in Four New Recycling Facilities

Once fully operational, the recycling facilities in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Australia are expected to recycle up to 45,000 tons of post-consumer carton packages.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Tetra Pak Inc.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Saudi Arabia recycling facility
Saudi Arabia recycling facility

Tetra Pak has co-invested over €11.5 million with recyclers and industry players, to help set up four completely new recycling solutions for carton packages in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Australia. From building recycling capacity from scratch via cross-border cooperation (in Saudi Arabia), expanding that capacity by 50% (in Turkey), tripling the production capacity for the cartons' PolyAl element (in Ukraine) to leveraging a public/private partnership (in Australia), these projects share one single, critical trait. They will enable recycling of all components of a used carton package, transforming them into quality materials and goods.

Tatiana Liceti, EVP for Market Operations at Tetra Pak, comments: “Carton packages are recycled across the globe, where efficient waste management and recycling infrastructures are in place. Accelerating this requires all stakeholders to play an active role, including governments, local authorities, producers and consumers. Sustainability is one of the top three priorities for our customers, and these new facilities will help contribute towards meeting their goals.”

Working collaboratively to advance recycling and to realise a circular economy has always been core to Tetra Pak’s sustainability strategy. The company’s pioneering investments and partnerships over the last ten years have helped over 170 recycling operations across the globe to process carton packages. What’s changing is the pace of action.

As shown by the latest Tetra Pak Index, approximately 50% of consumers are likely to recycle more this year as part of their personal contribution to tackling climate change. In addition, when asked who should find solutions to environmental and waste issues, consumers rank packaging companies third – behind food and beverage brands and governments.

Key conditions to meet this rising demand include:

• Convenient access to collection infrastructure

• Clear sorting of waste

• Sufficient recycling capacity


Companies in this article
Tetra Pak Inc.
Micheman Lori Gobris News Release High Resolution Image
Lori Gobris Joins Michelman as Global Marketing Manager for Circular Economy
She will be responsible for Michelman's global market strategy and programs that enable sustainable packaging solutions for the Circular Economy within its Printing & Packaging business segment.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Saudi Arabia recycling facility
Tetra Pak Invests in Four New Recycling Facilities
Once fully operational, the recycling facilities in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Australia are expected to recycle up to 45,000 tons of post-consumer carton packages.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Image #1 in the article text.
Report: Innovative New Conveyors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
PMMI Media Group editors fanned out across the many booths at PACK EXPO Las Vegas to bring you this Innovations Report. Here’s what they saw in the conveyors category.
Feb 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 02 18 At 9 44 32 Am
Marchesini Group Announces the Beauty Division’s first Open House: in April during Cosmopack
From 26 to 30 April, the new 5,000 sq m facilities, recently built inside the Pianoro Headquarters, will host a large selection of machines and production lines developed to meet the needs of the cosmetic industry.
Feb 19th, 2022
Clysar Apr V1
Clysar, LLC Joins the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR)
Clysar will work with APR to understand issues impacting plastic recycling, understand technical requirements driving the development of lower impact shrink solutions, and help educate and promote the growth and sustainability of plastic recycling.
Feb 18th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Renew Zero Single Cushion 200x130
Air Cushioning Film
Pregis introduces the Renew™ Zero 100% recycled content, carbon neutral air cushioning film designed for use with its AirSpeed® systems across Europe.
Feb 18th, 2022
Orion Flex Lpa
Orion to Demonstrate Updated Features on its Pallet Wrapping System at PACK EXPO East
Visit Orion Packaging Systems, a ProMach brand, in Booth 2214 to see how the updated features on its Flex LPA performs entire wrap cycle without operator handling film at beginning or end of cycle.
Feb 18th, 2022
Pr Em530 540 Pr Image
Intuitive and Advanced Compact Energy Analyzers
Feb 17th, 2022
Kc100 F(h24 5 22) (transparent) Png Version
Compact Horizontal Cartoner
PMI KYOTO launches the KC-100F continuous-motion, all-servo compact horizontal cartoner capable of either automatic or handloaded product infeed.
Feb 17th, 2022
Honeywell Logo
Honeywell, TotalEnergies Form Strategic Agreement to Complete Plastics Circular Economy
Under this agreement, Honeywell will agree to supply TotalEnergies with recycled polymer feedstock (RPF) using Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology at the recently announced Honeywell and Sacyr advanced recycling plant, intended to be built in Spain.
Feb 17th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Matrix Pack Expo East 2022
Matrix to Demonstrate its Latest Packaging Technology at PACK EXPO East
Visit Matrix at Booth 2413 to see live demonstrations of how its vf/f/s, pre-made pouch, and sachet machines can improve productivity and sustainability goals.
Feb 16th, 2022
Glenroy Logo R Print
Glenroy Inc. Joins the Association of Plastic Recyclers
Glenroy’s membership demonstrates its commitment to the success of plastic recycling and the future of the industry.
Feb 16th, 2022
3D Bags with Perforation
UFlex Launches Innovative Products and Solutions
In December 2021, UFlex unveiled a range of new products and solutions designed to meet the various packaging needs of brands while aiding the consumers with added convenience and features.
Feb 15th, 2022
Keith Edwards Danimer Scientific
Keith Edwards Appointed Vice President of Business Development for Danimer Scientific
In this role, Edwards will focus on growing market opportunities for Danimer’s biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastic as the it continues to expand its manufacturing capacity.
Feb 15th, 2022
Package& Plant
Unique Distinctions, One Tree Planted Create New Packaging Program
Unique Distinctions Inc. announces an exclusive new packaging program; Package & Plant, in partnership with Vermont-based non-profit company One Tree Planted.
Feb 15th, 2022
Untitled2
Putokšnis Rebrands as DOLOOP
The new name reflects the company's focus on sustainable production and zero-emission packaging solutions.
Feb 14th, 2022
Hp 25 K
Overnight Labels Installs New Digital Flexible Packaging Press
New digital flexible packaging options poised to shakeup the packaged goods industry.
Feb 14th, 2022
Njm Cmd Metal Detector Side
Metal Detection System
NJM, a ProMach product brand, introduces the integrated CMD metal detection system for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical bottles featuring optional reject and reject verification systems.
Feb 11th, 2022
More in Supplier News
American Made Epdm Anchor Bands
Anchor Bands
Alliance Rubber Co.’s specially designed EPDM anchor bands tightly secure while allowing for easy-on, easy-off application.
Feb 10th, 2022
Mt X34 C X Ray
Compact X-ray Inspection System
Mettler-Toledo launches the X34C X-ray inspection system designed specifically for the detection of contaminants in small, individual packaged products at high speeds.
Feb 9th, 2022
Jls Facility Expansion
JLS® Announces Facility Expansion for its Headquarters in York, PA
The project will focus exclusively on expanding production space to accommodate rapidly growing consumer demand for large automated packaging systems as well as traditional JLS equipment.
Feb 9th, 2022
BW Flexible Systems' Technical Centre of Excellence
BW Flexible Systems Reduces Carbon Emissions in its Italy Facilities
BW Flexible Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, reduced carbon emissions at its Italian facilities by 92% via a partnership with E.ON, one of Europe’s largest operators of energy networks.
Feb 9th, 2022
Banner
IIoT-Enabling Controller
Banner Engineering’s DXMR90 industrial controller is designed to process incoming signals from equipment including sensors attached to machinery.
Feb 8th, 2022
Auto Direct
Photoelectric Sensors
AutomationDirect’s Contrinex metal M12 and M18 photoelectric sensors feature IO-Link compatibility, are IP67 rated, and available in diffuse, diffuse with adjustable background suppression, retroreflective, and through-beam models.
Feb 7th, 2022
S K 3 2115664 Bd
Smurfit Kappa Makes a Sustainable Change to its Vitop Taps
The Vitop® taps used on its bag-in-box products are now free from carbon black pigment, making them easier to recycle.
Feb 5th, 2022
Nobelus
Recyclable Unsupported Film
Nobelus launches cellulose-based EcoElement™ CLS unsupported, 100% plastic-free film. The 80-gauge film is available in both matte and gloss finishes.
Feb 4th, 2022
4 Side 1
Pouch Machine for Medical Products
Shawpak’s 4SS 4-side seal pouch machine is designed to pack medical products up to 5mm in thickness, at rates up to 4000/hr and can also produce 3-side seals for manual packaging lines.
Feb 4th, 2022
Smart Plastic Technologies Pf Nonwovens And Smart Plastic Technol
PFNonwovens Partners with Smart Plastic Technologies
The companies signed an exclusive joint development agreement for the use of Smart Plastic’s patent-pending SPTek ECLIPSE™ technology in PFNonwovens’ hygiene and medical nonwoven products.
Feb 4th, 2022
The management teams of Hema and Synerlink.
BW Packaging Systems Aligns Hema with Synerlink
Complementary filling and closing companies to offer innovative solutions for global food and beverage markets.
Feb 4th, 2022
Pregis Ever Tec
Pregis’ EverTec Mailer Receives Recyclability Certification
Pregis EverTec™ lightweight, paper cushioned mailer, developed for increasing e-commerce fulfillment demands, received independent certification of recyclability.
Feb 3rd, 2022