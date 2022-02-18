JW Winco Publishes New Standard Parts Handbook

You will find our popular sellers as well as brand new products - including toggle clamps, shaft collars, concealed multiple-joint hinges, and hygienically designed components, including ones made of metal detectable plastics or antibacterial materials.

Our products are presented in a uniformly designed standard sheet, including notes on installation and application. All standard parts are specified in precise detail in all their variations, materials, and technical dimensions. The handbook provides a clear overview and facilitates the search for suitable solutions. Our standard parts are categorized into three main groups – operating, clamping, and machine parts - followed by detail-oriented sorting into product subgroups based on function. All 75,000 standard parts have unique order code combinations that you can build by referencing our tables.

JW Winco also provides up-to-date 2D and 3D CAD models online for each standard part, which can then be incorporated directly into the design process.

The Standard Parts Handbook can be ordered free of charge via email sales@jwwinco.com or by clicking here.



