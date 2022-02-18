Orion to Demonstrate Updated Features on its Pallet Wrapping System at PACK EXPO East

Orion’s Flex LPA automatic turntable pallet wrapping system automatically performs the entire film wrap cycle without the operator dealing with the film tail at the beginning or end of the cycle. To start the wrapping process, simply place the pallet load on the machine and pull a lanyard switch while backing away. Minimizing operator interaction significantly impacts efficiency by freeing staff to work on other tasks while the machine is wrapping.

It is engineered for 24/7 operation, features heavy-duty steel framework and turntable support system, AC motors, and a belt-driven carriage lift. Additionally, the wrapper is outfitted with Orion’s S-Carriage InstaThread pre-stretch film carriage that provides a consistent pre-stretch film of 260% at different tensions and 1 in. less neckdown – both of which allow customers to save up to 15% on film per load.

The Flex LPA system comes with several performance features and benefits, including:

• 63 in. diameter turntable for loads up to 50 in. x 50 in.

• 80 in. maximum load height standard, optional up to 110 in.

• Load with a pallet jack, electric walkie or forklift

• Full surround deck for easier loading

• Precision ring bearing turntable support, with heavy-duty casters for additional support

• 7 in. IntelleVue color, HD touch screen HMI with up to nine different wrap recipes

• 15 RMP variable speed with “soft start”

• 6,000 lb maximum load weight capacity

• Automatic force to load for even film tension

• AC/VFD motors reduce maintenance

• Forklift portable from front or rear