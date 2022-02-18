Orion to Demonstrate Updated Features on its Pallet Wrapping System at PACK EXPO East

Visit Orion Packaging Systems, a ProMach brand, in Booth 2214 to see how the updated features on its Flex LPA performs entire wrap cycle without operator handling film at beginning or end of cycle.

Orion Packaging Systems
Feb 18th, 2022
Orion Flex Lpa

Orion’s Flex LPA automatic turntable pallet wrapping system automatically performs the entire film wrap cycle without the operator dealing with the film tail at the beginning or end of the cycle. To start the wrapping process, simply place the pallet load on the machine and pull a lanyard switch while backing away. Minimizing operator interaction significantly impacts efficiency by freeing staff to work on other tasks while the machine is wrapping.

It is engineered for 24/7 operation, features heavy-duty steel framework and turntable support system, AC motors, and a belt-driven carriage lift. Additionally, the wrapper is outfitted with Orion’s S-Carriage InstaThread pre-stretch film carriage that provides a consistent pre-stretch film of 260% at different tensions and 1 in. less neckdown – both of which allow customers to save up to 15% on film per load.

The Flex LPA system comes with several performance features and benefits, including:

63 in. diameter turntable for loads up to 50 in. x 50 in.

80 in. maximum load height standard, optional up to 110 in.

Load with a pallet jack, electric walkie or forklift

Full surround deck for easier loading

Precision ring bearing turntable support, with heavy-duty casters for additional support

7 in. IntelleVue color, HD touch screen HMI with up to nine different wrap recipes 

15 RMP variable speed with “soft start”

6,000 lb maximum load weight capacity

Automatic force to load for even film tension

AC/VFD motors reduce maintenance

Forklift portable from front or rear

Orion Packaging Systems
