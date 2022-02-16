Matrix to Demonstrate its Latest Packaging Technology at PACK EXPO East

Matrix Packaging Machinery is a manufacturer of vf/f/s machines operating widely throughout a variety of industries. In addition, Matrix is the distributor of global flexible packaging brands INVpack, and Pacraft (formerly Toyo Jidoki). Machines from both brands will be in action in Matrix’s booth.

Show attendees can see the following machines on display:

Matrix Morpheus Series

The Matrix Morpheus (shown), a continuous box-motion bagger, allows users to package their products with a variety of films at faster speeds and with better accuracy.

The Morpheus uses a continuous-motion, high-speed jaw system that is unique from other vertical form fill seal machines, because the film never stops. The jaw system cuts the film and provides just enough dwell time for the three bag seams to properly seal. This innovative feature allows users to achieve higher fill rates and proves why the Morpheus is Matrix’s most advanced vertical form fill seal machine.

The Morpheus series comes in three different machines to best meet users’ production requirements:

• Morpheus: Standard machine with up to 12-inch bag width

• Morpheus AB: Includes Rockwell controls; up to 12-inch bag width

• Morpheus XL: Accommodates up to 15-inch bag width

Pacraft (formerly known as Toyo Jidoki)

The Pacraft TT-8D-N pre-made pouch filler/sealer is designed for a wide variety of packaging applications. Its pouch formats and product types including flat, stand-up, retort and press-to-close pouch styles. It can seal up to 55 pouches/min; pouch sizes range from 4.72 in. to 10.23 in. (120 - 260mm), lengths from 5.11 in. to 15.74 in. (130 – 400mm).



INVpack MVA3 EVO

The MVA3 EVO sachet f/f/s machine from INVpack is designed for small to medium production runs that require high-quality sealings for liquids, powders, granulates and pasty products. Output ranges from 70 sachets/min for a single-lane operation, and up to 280/min with four lanes.







