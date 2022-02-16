Glenroy Inc. Joins the Association of Plastic Recyclers

“As a company focused on delivering sustainable solutions to serve the next generation, we are excited to collaborate with the Association of Plastic Recyclers to educate and advance plastic recycling,” says Evan Arnold, Vice President of Business Development at Glenroy. “We are continuing to evolve flexible packaging to create a truly circular economy.”

The TruRenu™ sustainable flexible packaging portfolio from Glenroy features high-barrier, recyclable pouches and film laminations that qualify for the How2Recycle® store drop-off label program and the NexTrex™ Recycling Program, high-barrier post-consumer recycled (PCR) pouches and film laminations made with up to 53% recycled content, the premade STANDCAP Pouch in a PCR format with up to 48% recycled content, and the new recycle-ready premade STANDCAP Pouch, an innovative 100% Polyethylene structure engineered to enable the future of recycling.

“Polyethylene film and flexible packaging is a fast-growing segment for consumer brands,” says Kara Pochiro, VP of Communications & Public Affairs at the Association of Plastic Recyclers. “APR is pleased to welcome Glenroy, a company committed to sustainability, to work with us to ensure a clean stream of material flows to recyclers from retail store drop-off bins and potentially from residential curbside collection in the future.”



