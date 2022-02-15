UFlex Launches Innovative Products and Solutions

Reaffirming UFlex’ commitment towards responsible packaging, Ashok Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director UFlex Limited said, “UFlex has been walking the green path by recycling post-consumer MLP mixed plastic waste; upcycling recycled resins into our PCR films range and also creating solutions that use lesser amount of virgin plastic at source. The new high value line of products and solutions are aimed at adoption of responsible packaging and mirrors our increased focus and investments in R&D. We have already been recycling almost 30,000 tonnes of plastic waste per year with a target to reach 1,00,000 tonnes. The new recycling lines to be commissioned in our Mexico and Poland facility and the proposed recycling infrastructure in Egypt will help us realize our vision.”

Following are some of the products and solutions launched:

Flexible Packaging

• 3D Bags with Perforation to Give Kids an Easy-tear Experience (shown)

• Standee Spout Pouches to Pour Out Chai

• Paper-based Packaging Laminate for Tetley Tea Bags

Holography

• Mirror Film for Safe & Appealing Toys

Packaging Films

• High-barrier Metallized Recyclable BOPP Film B-TUH-M for Food Packaging Applications

• Multi-layered Mono-material BOPP Film B-TGMwith Outstanding Oxygen, Aroma & Moisture Barrier for Pouches and Bags

Chemicals

• High-performance Sealing for Packaging with Flexbon 601A_Flexbon 601W Adhesive

• Two Component Solvent-free Adhesive, Flexbon 702A_Flexbon 777C for Multiple Laminates

• Flexcure Super Glide Coating for Lustrous Looking Packs

• FlexFab HR Ink for Cement & Fertilizers Packaging

Engineering

• Registered Lamination Process led Machine for Clear Product Packaging



