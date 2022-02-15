He joins Danimer after nearly 18 years with BASF Corp. He most recently served as Head of Specialty Polymers, where he led sales and marketing for packaging and extruded applications of various polymers. Prior to BASF, Edwards served as petrochemical supply director for Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC. Over his 30-year career, he has vast experience across application and process development, packaging structure innovation, polymer manufacturing, and sales and business development. Edwards is a graduate of Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Stephen E. Croskrey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Danimer, said, “Keith’s proven ability to lead sales and business development for the world’s largest chemical producers will further empower Danimer to meet our mission of reducing the environmental impacts of plastic waste. As our manufacturing capacity grows, we look forward to working with Keith to provide more brands worldwide with biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastic.”



Edwards added, “This is an exciting time to join Danimer Scientific, as Nodax® and other biopolymers are introduced to the market at increasing commercial scale. With growing capacity coming online, there is tremendous opportunity to collaborate with our customers and sustainably transform the world of single-use plastics one new application at a time.”



