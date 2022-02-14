Putokšnis Rebrands as DOLOOP

Putokšnis, a Lithuania-based PET preform producer, continuously strives to reduce its environmental impact by saving electricity and raw materials, developing and using renewable packaging and acting responsibly on an ongoing basis.

The new DOLOOP brand symbolizes cyclicality. The interlocking letters are a recurring infinity sign, symbolizng the company's chosen circular production path. The green color of the logo emphasizes the sustainability and environmental aspect of production, reinforcing the impression of a closed production cycle.

"A company that exports almost 90% of its products understands as well as anyone that we live in a global world where we are all connected. Perhaps the biggest challenge today is the adverse trends in climate change, which affect us all. As a producer of one of the most recyclable and popular packaging materials, PET, we take responsibility and show leadership in developing and delivering sustainability solutions that go beyond manufacturing. This daily effort is embodied in the new brand, which marks the company's new strategic direction," says Dovydas Stulpinas, CEO of DOLOOP.

DOLOOP is consistently on the path to zero-emission packaging. This is achieved through energy efficiency solutions, optimized use of raw materials and eco-innovative packaging design solutions.

Currently, 100% of the electricity used in production comes from renewable energy sources. The introduction of energy-saving measures has reduced the energy used per product by more than a one fifth in six years. The company's PET preforms regrind system ensures waste-free production, while its regenerative design packaging addresses sustainability challenges across the product life cycle.

"In the era of the circular economy, packaging producers are inextricably linked to product manufacturers, also recyclers. Our activities go beyond the usual commercial cooperation. We are all united by the common goal of preserving the world for future generations. We create renewable packaging solutions with a global impact, empowering all value creation chain partners to act sustainably and responsibly, preserving the world for future generations. This is the only way to a sustainable future for all of us", says Stulpinas.



