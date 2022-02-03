O-I Glass Recognized for Sustainable Advancements

EcoVadis upgraded O-I’s rating to Silver (2021: Bronze), and Sustainalytics awarded O-I with an ESG Regional Top-Rated performer classification.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

O-I Glass, Inc.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Rw1 3786 Edit 3

“Our vision is to be the most innovative, sustainable, and chosen supplier for brand-building packaging solutions,” said Andres Lopez, Chief Executive Officer for O-I. “We believe glass is the most sustainable and best option for food and beverage packaging. And, we have taken bold action in how we define and measure sustainability in the production of that sustainable packaging as we work to re-invent the industry. These milestones are validation of tangible progress in our sustainable journey and a deserved recognition of our passionate glassmakers that work to transform our culture and our shared communities to enable a sustainable future for all.”

As an ESG Regional Top-Rated performer, O-I was recognized by Sustainalytics as a strong outperformer in managing ESG risks with a “low risk” score. Sustainalytics is a provider of analytical environmental, social, and governance research, rating, and data to institutional investors and companies. The Top-Rated ESG designation is awarded on an annual basis to companies that excel at managing their ESG Risk Ratings.

O-I also received an upgrade to a silver sustainability rating by EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvements for tools for global supply chains. The silver rating places O-I in the top 25 percent of all the companies evaluated by EcoVadis. According to EcoVadis, a silver designation demonstrates awareness and respect that companies have for sustainability, business ethics, the environment, human rights, and sustainable procurement.

“Our vision at O-I for a sustainable future is here, today,” said Randy Burns, Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer for O-I. “Our sustainability ambitions for today and tomorrow are grounded in the same resiliency created by our foundational commitment to innovation and transformation of our products, processes, and relationships with our stakeholders. This recognition is an acknowledgment of achieving balance across this ecosystem and will be a driving force for creating an organization designed for the long term modeled on this evolving balance.”

Companies in this article
O-I Glass, Inc.
Pregis Ever Tec
Pregis’ EverTec Mailer Receives Recyclability Certification
Pregis EverTec™ lightweight, paper cushioned mailer, developed for increasing e-commerce fulfillment demands, received independent certification of recyclability.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Rw1 3786 Edit 3
O-I Glass Recognized for Sustainable Advancements
EcoVadis upgraded O-I’s rating to Silver (2021: Bronze), and Sustainalytics awarded O-I with an ESG Regional Top-Rated performer classification.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Scholle Ipn Sig Acquisition
Scholle IPN to be Acquired by SIG
Scholle IPN, a supplier of flexible packaging solutions, has agreed to be acquired by SIG, an aseptic carton packaging company.
Feb 3rd, 2022
04 Schubert China Nachhaltigkeit Michael Graf 72dpi 6964b99a
Schubert-Consulting’s Michael Graf Discusses Processes Relating to Product Packaging
In an interview with Michael Graf, Director Consulting, Schubert Consulting, a division of Schubert Packaging Systems, he discusses how the company supports customers in meeting current and future market requirements.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Abx Logo Strapline 1
By-product Free Packaging Films
ABX Innovative Packaging launches high-barrier sous vide thermal forming packaging films that are free of animal by-product.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Volpak For Pet Food04
Volpak Offers Packaging Solutions for the Growing Pet Food Industry
To help the pet food industry deal with growth challenges, Volpak offers packaging solutions both for pre-made pouch packaging and f/f/s machines.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Fdvf21 2 Large
Paperboard Spoon
Cardbox Packaging’s paperboard Karlo Spoon is designed for dairy and convenience food on the go. It is easy to assemble, attach to the product, or even insert into the lid.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Cpa Texwrap Logo
Texwrap Joins the Contract Packaging Association to Further its Connections with Contract Packagers
Joining the CPA organization positions Texwrap to better communicate information, disseminate ideas, and share application expertise with its contract packaging customers.
Feb 1st, 2022
98909 Staged2
Picking Cart
New Age Industrial’s case pick/put away order picking cart is designed to work with an order picker that attaches to the oak block, to fulfill pick and put away needs.
Feb 1st, 2022
Brian Hodek Close Up
Brian Hodek Named Director of Food and Beverage for Glenroy Inc.
As the Director of Food and Beverage, Hodek will lead the company to grow and expand its reach in the food and beverage industries.
Feb 1st, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Nw Underwater Blue+(1)
Veritiv, Shinola Join NextWave Plastics to Scale Use of Ocean-Bound Plastics
Veritiv Corp.and Shinola join NextWave, a consortium of worldwide businesses committed to scaling the use of ocean-bound plastics by developing the first global network of ocean-bound plastics supply chains.
Jan 31st, 2022
Pi Flo Wfc Pr
Piab’s Food, Pharma Conveyors Focus on EU and U.S. Food Grade Compliance
Piab’s range of piFLOW® conveyors for the food and pharmaceutical industries—piFLOW®f, piFLOW®p, and piFLOW®t—all comply with the latest and most stringent standards regulating materials that come into contact with food.
Jan 31st, 2022
Retractable Reject By Multi Conveyor High Res
Metal Detector Cues Retractable Noser Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor built a modular retractable and straight running conveyor system to transport 2 lanes of flexible packaged product that discharges from a checkweigher through an incorporated metal detection system.
Jan 31st, 2022
Aerial Waller 1
Honeywell, Avangard Innovative Announce Joint Venture to Build Recycling Plant
The facility will use Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology to transform end-of-life plastic waste into recycled polymer feedstock that can be used to create new plastics.
Jan 28th, 2022
Vcs Pr Asset 3593475 331342 199da039 1740 4fdf 956e B459c805ab5a 0
Coffee Packaging Machine
Syntegon Technology’s PMX coffee packaging machine is designed to package ground coffee and whole beans. It can pack up to 65 packages of 500 grams of whole coffee beans/min.
Jan 28th, 2022
Pr Bwis Odegaard Hire 012722 Final Web 3
Karl Odegaard Named Vice President, Operations for BW Integrated Systems
As a member of its executive leadership team, Odegaard will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, and assembly teams across the company’s U.S. locations.
Jan 28th, 2022
Hipro 1
Hi Pro Equipment Sales Team Earns 2021 Eriez Merwin Award
Hi Pro Equipment, Inc. has represented Eriez for 21 years and is now a three-time recipient of the Merwin Award with previous wins in 2012 and 2017.
Jan 28th, 2022
Untitled
Pack/Fill/Seal Machine for Dry Powder
Vtops’ premade bag rotary packing machine is an automatic pick/fill/seal machine for pre-made bags and pouches.
Jan 28th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Revolution Plastic Film
Revolution Launches Updated Brand Identity
Revolution moves to a single brand identity to better serve markets with sustainable manufacturing and recycling solutions.
Jan 27th, 2022
Untitled
Smart Plastic Technologies, Munchkin, Inc. Announce Partnership
Smart Plastic Technologies and Munchkin, Inc. signed an exclusive joint development agreement to create baby lifestyle products using Smart Plastic’s patent-pending ECLIPSE™ technology.
Jan 27th, 2022
Dorner Aqua Pruf Ultimate
Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate Conveyor Earns 3-A Certification
The evaluation is performed by an objective, independent third-party verification inspection to ensure the AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor has met the requirements of the 3-A sanitary standard in the design and fabrication of equipment used in food processing.
Jan 27th, 2022
Südpack New Website
Südpack Launches Redesigned Website
The goal of Südpack’s website relaunch is to provide a special kind of information experience—and to also adapt the positioning of its brand due to the sharp changes in market requirements.
Jan 27th, 2022
Capper Team
Triangle Adds Representation in Southeast U.S.
Triangle Package Machinery partnered with Capper-McCall Co. to represent its the Southeast US territory. The team will directly support Jeff Schuch, Southeast Regional Sales Manager at Triangle.
Jan 27th, 2022
A1
EndFlex Designs & Builds Custom End-of-Line Bottle Packaging System in Just 20 Weeks
Jan 26th, 2022
TurboFil UDS Filling & Assembly System
TurboFil Named U.S. Sales Representative for UK-based Sewtec Automation
New York-based TurboFil, a manufacturer of liquid filling and assembly machines, was named sales and servicing representative across eastern and central U.S. for UK-based Sewtec’s packaging and end-of-line equipment.
Jan 26th, 2022
Greencoat Gerbers Poultry 9446495599 O[3]
Recyclable Poultry Packaging
DS Smith offers the Greencoat® recyclable, coated wax replacement packaging box designed for the poultry industry.
Jan 25th, 2022
Videojet Xtract Pro Fume Extractor
Fume Extractors for Laser Applications
Videojet Technologies launches the Videojet Xtract™ fume extractors for use with Videojet laser marking systems.
Jan 25th, 2022
Flavor Change Trough Pic
Flavor Change Trough
Fogg Filler’s flavor change trough allows for a bowl purge into a trough without running the CIP cycle.
Jan 25th, 2022
Arkansas Plant
The BoxMaker’s Arkansas Plant Begins Production
The Lowell, Ark. state-of-the-art facility features all digital print and finishing equipment for the manufacture of custom corrugated boxes and retail displays.
Jan 24th, 2022
Angela Rodenburgh
Evanesce Makes Key Appointments to Management Team
Sustainable packaging technology company, Evanesce, added Angela Rodenburgh as Global Vice President of Marketing and promoted David Chaplin to Director of Operations for Manufacturing, overseeing its South Carolina and Nevada facilities.
Jan 24th, 2022