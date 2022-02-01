The CPA is comprised of more than 200 leading contract packagers and contract manufacturers nationwide and provides business development support, industry education, networking opportunities, and industry intelligence to its members.

“Many contract packagers already rely on our packaging machinery for their shrink wrapping, shrink bundling and e-commerce applications, so joining the Contract Packaging Association is a great way to further connect with our valued customers,” said David Nettles, Director of Sales, Texwrap. “We’re excited to share Texwrap’s shrink packaging capabilities with the association. One of the main reasons for joining, however, is to hear input from contract packagers on their issues and applications. With their input, we can better serve them in the future.”

The most popular of Texwrap’s wrapping solutions for contract packagers are the CSS-2011 Series Side Sealer, the BVS-914 Series Vertical Sealer, and the TLS series of Auto L Sealers. All three models offer great flexibility in shrink packaging automation, wrapping product for either long or short production runs.



