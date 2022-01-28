Honeywell, Avangard Innovative Announce Joint Venture to Build Recycling Plant

Honeywell’s new UpCycle Process Technology reduces the need for fossil feeds in the creation of virgin plastics, with the goal of enabling a circular economy for plastics.

Avangard Innovative is the largest plastics recycler in the Americas and will be the first to deploy the UpCycle Process Technology in the United States. Honeywell and Avangard intend to form a joint venture to co-own and operate a facility within Avangard’s NaturaPCR complex in Waller, Tex. The planned advanced recycling plant is expected to have the capacity to transform 30,000 metric tons of mixed waste plastics into Honeywell Recycled Polymer Feedstock per year. Production is anticipated to begin in 2023.

“Partnering with companies that have recycling and waste management experience allows Honeywell to help close the loop within the plastics supply chain by bringing the recycling technology onsite to the collection source,” said Vimal Kapur, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies. “The UpCycle Process Technology expands the types of plastics that can be recycled to include waste plastic that would otherwise go unrecycled, enabling Honeywell to play a key role in driving a circular plastics economy.”

“Working with Honeywell on a joint advanced recycling plant allows Avangard Innovative to reinforce its mission to preserve and protect the environment by targeting zero waste to landfill,” said Rick Perez, CEO, Avangard Innovative. “The Honeywell solution employs a modular approach to plant design, enabling a straightforward deployment and installation, while striking the right balance between economy of scale and amount of waste plastic generated locally.”



