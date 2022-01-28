Karl Odegaard Named Vice President, Operations for BW Integrated Systems

As a member of its executive leadership team, Odegaard will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, and assembly teams across the company’s U.S. locations.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

BW Integrated Systems
Jan 28th, 2022
Pr Bwis Odegaard Hire 012722 Final Web 3

Most recently, Odegaard served as the Senior Director of Operations for the American water technology company Xylem. He brings extensive senior operational leadership experience to his new position with BW Integrated Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, including 20 years working with Honeywell, where he was instrumental in implementing the Honeywell operating system. During that time, he had numerous responsibilities, including directing global continuous improvement efforts and guiding leadership for up to 14 facilities across the Americas.

“Karl joins us at an ideal time as we focus on implementing critical initiatives across the organization to improve the customer experience and operational efficiencies,” said Pete Carlson, President of BW Integrated Systems. “His experience positions him well to drive impact in both people and performance very quickly.”

Odegaard will be based out of the Romeoville headquarters and will report directly to Carlson. He will also lead the integrated packaging systems project management team, which supports customers through the process of designing and integrating complete packaging lines.

“I am excited to be joining a team that prioritizes its people,” said Odegaard. “My belief has always been that leaders have a duty to inspire team members to be engaged every day. I look forward to integrating operational excellence initiatives through a collaborative approach that motivates team members to challenge themselves and enables them to positively realize what they are able to achieve.”

