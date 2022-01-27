Smart Plastic Technologies, Munchkin, Inc. Announce Partnership

This partnership will introduce revolutionary consumer goods to the baby and toddler market, which is estimated to be worth USD 25 billion by 2028.

“Plastic waste is a planetary and societal crisis. Munchkin grasps the gravity of our global environmental situation,” stated Jay Tapp, President & COO of Smart Plastic Technologies. “Our partnership with Munchkin, an influential and respected market and thought leader in semi-durable consumer goods, will directly result in a significant reduction of plastic waste and help reverse the damage that has been done to our environment.”

Steven Dunn, CEO & Founder of Munchkin, added “Through our partnership with Smart Plastic, Munchkin is committed to a development process that considers the complete use and lifecycle of our products from ideation to disposal. The goal of our partnership is to make as many Munchkin products as possible disappear after their useful life.

With Smart Plastic’s SPTek ECLIPSE™ technology, our products can still be recycled, but if they find their way into landfills or waterways, they fully break down resulting in zero microplastics. Now is the time to act. Our planet, our children, and their children need us to make the change now.”

Approximately 91% of plastic is not recycled and ends up in our forests, oceans, and landfills for generations. Understanding the urgency to create a higher level of awareness and a ‘call to action,’ the partnership between Smart Plastic and Munchkin will lead the way for companies in every aspect of the supply chain. Each organization sees the need to adopt circular economic models for the betterment of our planet and will leverage the expertise on both sides to have the ultimate impact. This strategic partnership contributes to each company’s impactful approaches and commitments to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Tim Murtaugh, CEO & Founder of Smart Plastic Technologies, also commented, “Our strategic partnership with Munchkin represents another important step in Smart Plastic’s mission to join forces with leading companies on our journey to create a legacy of true global sustainability. We are delighted to have this opportunity to build a strong working relationship with a company that enjoys a global reputation for quality products and brilliant leadership. The adventure continues!”



