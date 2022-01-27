Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate Conveyor Earns 3-A Certification

The evaluation is performed by an objective, independent third-party verification inspection to ensure the AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor has met the requirements of the 3-A sanitary standard in the design and fabrication of equipment used in food processing.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Dorner
Jan 27th, 2022
Dorner Aqua Pruf Ultimate

Helping to achieve 3-A certification were recent updates to the platform to incorporate the latest engineering designs to provide the highest level of sanitary standards, and the fastest cleaning times, for applications such as meat, poultry, fish and ready-to-eat.

Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor comes with several industry-leading sanitary features, including:

• All internal frame components, except belted product, are polished to 32 micro-inches (1 micro-inch equals one-millionth of an inch)

• All bearings are external to the conveyor and a minimum of 25 mm away from the food zone

• Drive sprocket design includes a quick cleaning system to ensure cleaning can be done below the sprocket surface

• Patent-pending idler tail cleaning system on modular belt and positive drive belt models

• Belting and chain meet 3-A certification, as well as USDA and NSF requirements

• Sanitary threadless feet design for all support stands

• Radii on all internal components meet the 6 mm (0.25”) standard requirement

AquaPruf Ultimate conveyors are available in straight modular flat belt, straight modular cleated belt, positive belt end drive, and LPZ belt models.

Performance specifications of Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor include:

• Widths between 152 mm to 1,524 mm (6” to 60”)

• Lengths between 914 mm to 25,375 mm (36” to 999”)

• Load capacity up to 98 kg per square meter (20 lb/ sq ft)

• Speeds up to 100 meters/min (328 fpm)


Companies in this article
Dorner
Videos from DornerView all videos
Dorner AquaPruf Conveyors - Hygienically Engineered Stainless Steel Conveyors for Food Safety
Dorner AquaPruf Conveyors - Hygienically Engineered Stainless Steel Conveyors for Food Safety
Dec 10th, 2021
Learn How to Service Your ERT250 Conveyor
Learn How to Service Your ERT250 Conveyor
Jul 19th, 2021
Packaging Application Highlights Long Runs and Elevation Changes on FlexMove Conveyors
Packaging Application Highlights Long Runs and Elevation Changes on FlexMove Conveyors
Jul 9th, 2021
Revolution Plastic Film
Revolution Launches Updated Brand Identity
Revolution moves to a single brand identity to better serve markets with sustainable manufacturing and recycling solutions.
Jan 27th, 2022
Untitled
Smart Plastic Technologies, Munchkin, Inc. Announce Partnership
Smart Plastic Technologies and Munchkin, Inc. signed an exclusive joint development agreement to create baby lifestyle products using Smart Plastic’s patent-pending ECLIPSE™ technology.
Jan 27th, 2022
Dorner Aqua Pruf Ultimate
Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate Conveyor Earns 3-A Certification
The evaluation is performed by an objective, independent third-party verification inspection to ensure the AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor has met the requirements of the 3-A sanitary standard in the design and fabrication of equipment used in food processing.
Jan 27th, 2022
Südpack New Website
Südpack Launches Redesigned Website
The goal of Südpack’s website relaunch is to provide a special kind of information experience—and to also adapt the positioning of its brand due to the sharp changes in market requirements.
Jan 27th, 2022
Capper Team
Triangle Adds Representation in Southeast U.S.
Triangle Package Machinery partnered with Capper-McCall Co. to represent its the Southeast US territory. The team will directly support Jeff Schuch, Southeast Regional Sales Manager at Triangle.
Jan 27th, 2022
A1
EndFlex Designs & Builds Custom End-of-Line Bottle Packaging System in Just 20 Weeks
Jan 26th, 2022
TurboFil UDS Filling & Assembly System
TurboFil Named U.S. Sales Representative for UK-based Sewtec Automation
New York-based TurboFil, a manufacturer of liquid filling and assembly machines, was named sales and servicing representative across eastern and central U.S. for UK-based Sewtec’s packaging and end-of-line equipment.
Jan 26th, 2022
Greencoat Gerbers Poultry 9446495599 O[3]
Recyclable Poultry Packaging
DS Smith offers the Greencoat® recyclable, coated wax replacement packaging box designed for the poultry industry.
Jan 25th, 2022
Videojet Xtract Pro Fume Extractor
Fume Extractors for Laser Applications
Videojet Technologies launches the Videojet Xtract™ fume extractors for use with Videojet laser marking systems.
Jan 25th, 2022
Flavor Change Trough Pic
Flavor Change Trough
Fogg Filler’s flavor change trough allows for a bowl purge into a trough without running the CIP cycle.
Jan 25th, 2022
Arkansas Plant
The BoxMaker’s Arkansas Plant Begins Production
The Lowell, Ark. state-of-the-art facility features all digital print and finishing equipment for the manufacture of custom corrugated boxes and retail displays.
Jan 24th, 2022
Angela Rodenburgh
Evanesce Makes Key Appointments to Management Team
Sustainable packaging technology company, Evanesce, added Angela Rodenburgh as Global Vice President of Marketing and promoted David Chaplin to Director of Operations for Manufacturing, overseeing its South Carolina and Nevada facilities.
Jan 24th, 2022
New Fanuc M 1000i A Robot
Robot for Heavy Products
Fanuc introduces the M-1000iA robot designed to handle heavy products featuring a 1000 kg payload, a 3,253mm horizontal reach, and a 4,297mm vertical reach.
Jan 24th, 2022
Pr3a Shemesh Xpander
Automated Canister Wipe Packaging Machine
Shemesh Automation’s Xpander+ fully automatic all-in-one packaging machine features hands-free operation at a throughput of up to 35ppm.
Jan 24th, 2022
Kendall Packaging Daren Roberts Headshot
Daren Roberts Named Plant Manager for Kendall Packaging
Roberts is responsible for overseeing plant activities to meet business objectives and is accountable for all aspects of Kendall's Pittsburgh, Kan. plant performance.
Jan 21st, 2022
Unknown
Cortec Corp.’s EcoWrap® Stretch Film Receives Industrial Compostability Certification
Cortec received the OK compost INDUSTRIAL certificate from TÜV Austria that certifies its Eco Wrap® conforms to the criteria for industrial compostability under EN 13432 (European equivalent of ASTM D6400).
Jan 21st, 2022
John C Nalbach Obituary
John C. Nalbach, Nalbach Engineering Co., Passes Away
The Nalbach Group announces the passing of John Nalbach on January 1st.
Jan 21st, 2022
Ppk Sirane 3 1 14 21 (1200 X 800 Px)
Printpack and Sirane Announce Strategic Partnership
Printpack, a manufacturer of flexible and specialty rigid packaging announces a strategic partnership with Sirane, a UK-based manufacturer of paper coating and paper-based packaging.
Jan 20th, 2022
Epson T6 B Scara Robot
SCARA Robots
Epson Robots adds T3-B and T6-B All-in-One SCARA robots to its T-Series line. They are designed to simplify both complex and simple automation applications such as packaging, pick and place, dispensing, and inspection.
Jan 20th, 2022
Mettler Toledo Mark And Verify Compliance
Mettler-Toledo Extends Track & Trace Capabilities
Improves packaging quality control with new Integrated Mark & Verify Systems
Jan 20th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Robatech
Robatech to Offer Events on Adhesive Application Solutions in E-commerce
From March 15-17, 2022, Robatech will focus on sustainable adhesive application solutions for e-commerce packaging at two events: Live at CCE International in Munich and virtually in the Robatech Solutions Showcase.
Jan 20th, 2022
Ryan Schuelke400x400
Ryan Schuelke Promoted to Chief Sales Officer for Enercon Industries
In this newly created position, Schuelke will be responsible for leading Enercon’s Cap Sealing, Object Treating & Web Treating Sales teams, as well as Parts & Customer Support Teams.
Jan 20th, 2022
Photo Courtesy of Eastman Chemical
Eastman Investing up to $1 Billion to Accelerate Circular Economy
The company is building world’s largest material-to-material molecular plastics recycling facility, which is projected to handle up to 160,000 metric tonnes of hard-to-recycle waste annually.
Jan 19th, 2022
Ei3 Logo No Background
ei3 Completes Acquisition of Cognitive Solutions and Innovation AG
ei3, an IIoT solution provider, completed the acquisition of Cognitive Solutions and Innovation AG (COGSI AG) of Zurich. COGSI will assume the ei3 brand and is being re-branded as ei3 Europe.
Jan 19th, 2022
Unknown
Inkjet Coder
Markem-Imaje launches the 5940 G Touch Dry inkjet coder designed to provide label-free and high-resolution coding, branding, and text on secondary packaging, including corrugated.
Jan 19th, 2022
Eagle
Inspection System
For products flowing into a pipe, Eagle’s Pipeline with PXT™ inspection system meets demanding food safety and retailer specifications.
Jan 19th, 2022
Digital Watermark Pr Final Image
TIPA, Printpack, Digimarc Create Digital Watermark for Compostable Packaging
TIPA partnered with Printpack and Digimarc Corp. to create the first digital watermark for compostable packaging.
Jan 18th, 2022
Color Works C4000 Image 1
Color Inkjet Label Printer
Epson introduces the ColorWorks® C4000 designed for markets that require high-resolution image quality, durable color labels, and easy connectivity, such as food and beverage, retail, healthcare, and pharmaceutical.
Jan 18th, 2022
Steak Cpvac Edit
Breathable Vacuum Packaging Film
Profol Americas introduces PP-based CPVac™ breathable vacuum packaging coextruded film designed to ensure fresh red meat and produce retain their color for shelf presentation.
Jan 18th, 2022
Untitled
Michelle Bryson Appointed Global Sustainable Packaging Leader for BW Packaging Systems
Bryson will lead the development of sustainable solutions for BW Packaging and collaborate with team members and customers on the usage of responsible materials, recyclability, packaging design, waste, carbon footprint reduction, and more.
Jan 14th, 2022
Bartelt F Ltecnics Image
Bartelt Packaging Becomes North American Master Distributor for FLtècnics
Bartelt Packaging is now the North American master distributor for FLtècnics, a Spanish-based manufacturer of hf/f/s, rollstock, pre-made, and forming pouch machinery.
Jan 14th, 2022
Cablevey Conveyors May River 1080x667
May River Capital Acquires Cablevey Conveyors
May River Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on lower middle market industrial growth companies, acquired Cablevey® Conveyors, a manufacturer of tubular drag conveyor systems based in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Jan 13th, 2022