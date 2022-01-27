Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate Conveyor Earns 3-A Certification

Helping to achieve 3-A certification were recent updates to the platform to incorporate the latest engineering designs to provide the highest level of sanitary standards, and the fastest cleaning times, for applications such as meat, poultry, fish and ready-to-eat.

Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor comes with several industry-leading sanitary features, including:

• All internal frame components, except belted product, are polished to 32 micro-inches (1 micro-inch equals one-millionth of an inch)

• All bearings are external to the conveyor and a minimum of 25 mm away from the food zone

• Drive sprocket design includes a quick cleaning system to ensure cleaning can be done below the sprocket surface

• Patent-pending idler tail cleaning system on modular belt and positive drive belt models

• Belting and chain meet 3-A certification, as well as USDA and NSF requirements

• Sanitary threadless feet design for all support stands

• Radii on all internal components meet the 6 mm (0.25”) standard requirement

AquaPruf Ultimate conveyors are available in straight modular flat belt, straight modular cleated belt, positive belt end drive, and LPZ belt models.

Performance specifications of Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor include:

• Widths between 152 mm to 1,524 mm (6” to 60”)

• Lengths between 914 mm to 25,375 mm (36” to 999”)

• Load capacity up to 98 kg per square meter (20 lb/ sq ft)

• Speeds up to 100 meters/min (328 fpm)



