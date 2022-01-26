TurboFil Named U.S. Sales Representative for UK-based Sewtec Automation

TurboFil will exclusively handle sales, after sales/maintenance support, marketing, and parts shipping for Sewtec customers in the eastern and central United States. Close collaborations will include joint equipment solutions for several of the industries that both TurboFIl and Sewtec serve, including the pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, and personal care products sectors. The agreement excludes the westernmost states (CA, UT, OR, ID, NV, AZ, NM, CO, WY, MT & WA).

Sewtec Automation offers a range of automated packaging machines that provide accurate, reliable product, and case handling. Serving the pharmaceuticals, medical device, personal care, and cosmetics markets, Sewtec’s equipment portfolio includes case erectors and closers, top-load cartoners, palletizing systems, pallet loaders, and pickers.

For TurboFil, the new partnership expands its equipment offerings while providing opportunities for customized, synergistically developed solutions. Turbofil’s machinery range includes syringe fillers, cappers, vial crimpers and handling systems, among other solutions.

“This new partnership with TurboFil is a fantastic opportunity for both parties,” said Andy Perks, Head of Sales at Sewtec Automation. “Our experience with end-of-line packaging automation perfectly complements TurboFil’s assembly and filling machines, allowing us to offer a complete production line solution to customers.”

“Our strategic alignment with Sewtec provides TurboFil customers with comprehensive, production-to-packaging manufacturing options,” said Deborah Smook, VP of Marketing & Business Development for TurboFil Packaging Machines LLC. “The result is a one-shop-stop sales and maintenance setup that simplifies everything from factory acceptance tests and installation to after-sales oversight and parts procurement.”

