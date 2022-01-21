Cortec Corp.’s EcoWrap® Stretch Film Receives Industrial Compostability Certification

Eco Wrap® is world’s first compostable industrial strength machine grade stretch film launched by the company earlier this year. Considering Cortec’s longtime focus on compostable films and green packaging materials, this is a huge step forward. Eco Wrap® users can benefit from material/waste reduction in many ways. Most applications requiring three wraps of standard film can use two wraps of Eco Wrap® without sacrificing strength or protection. Eco Wrap® is certified industrially compostable by TÜV Austria (#TA8012106218) and meets EN 13432/ASTM D6400 standard for commercial composting.

This green packaging solution may allow its users to avoid tariffs, fines, and tip fees in areas where PE is prohibited or restricted. Eco Wrap® is shelf and curb stable and will retain its integrity until disposed of properly. The latest formula of Eco-Wrap uses a certified compostable resin plus a tackifier additive to make an industrial strength compostable stretch wrap that can be used on most standard automated stretch wrap equipment. This is a breakthrough for the industrial packaging and warehousing industries which rely heavily on automated stretch wrapping to prepare pallets of goods for storage, inventory, or shipment.



